DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Fakhre Alam continues his Mission Parwaaz with renewed Russian visa

Dawn.comUpdated October 30, 2018

Email

Fakhre Alam. — Photo/File
Fakhre Alam. — Photo/File

Singer and television host Fakhre Alam — who had been detained at the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk Airport a day earlier for landing with an expired visa — has been cleared to travel ahead after the Russian authorities renewed his visa, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted on Tuesday.

"Pleased to confirm that visa [has been] granted to Fakhre Alam by authorities of Russian Federation today in the morning," Dr Faisal said in his tweet and added that Pakistan's ambassador to Russia had "remained in touch with Fakhar-e-Alam throughout his stay" at Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk Airport.

He also thanked the Russian authorities for their cooperation.

Alam also tweeted to confirm that his visa had been renewed and thanked the government, media, Russian authorities and well wishers.

"I continue to fly my flag to complete the first ever Pakistani circumnavigation," he said in a series of tweets.

Earlier this month, Alam had set off on a journey, that he named "Mission Parwaaz", to travel around the world in 28 days to "become the first Pakistani in the history of the world to do so".

However, the trip suffered a setback yesterday when he was detained at a Russian airport for landing with an expired visa. The incident came to the Foreign Office's notice after actor Faysal Quraishi posted a message on Alam's behalf, where he had appealed the Pakistani government to help him.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Asad
Oct 30, 2018 10:16am

How he has got so much money, pakistanis are dying of hunger, would not it better that the amount of money fakhr e alam is wasting, spent on poor.

Recommend 0
Sarosh
Oct 30, 2018 10:42am

Good aims. Fakhar (y)

Recommend 0
salman
Oct 30, 2018 11:01am

@Asad

Dude get a life.

Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 30, 2018 11:17am

Is this miss-management in tour plan which has put him in hot waters and state has to intervene to clear the mess? One should be mindful if he is carrying national flag on a mission to avoid controversies.

Recommend 0
Jamal
Oct 30, 2018 11:21am

What is the point of this? Is he raising money for a social cause or is this just a personal whim?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Our missing #MeToo

Our missing #MeToo

The law can only go so far when our cultural and social values are at odds with the idea of harassment.

Editorial

October 30, 2018

Forum for complaint

IT is a problem of two parts: the ability of the citizenry to lodge complaints, and the government’s ability to...
Israeli rapprochement?
Updated October 30, 2018

Israeli rapprochement?

It should be remembered that Israel continues to slaughter Palestinians at will.
T20 clean sweep
Updated October 30, 2018

T20 clean sweep

Pakistan has successfully managed to shun the tag of the most unpredictable side in international cricket.
Undoing the 18th Amendment
Updated October 29, 2018

Undoing the 18th Amendment

Unnecessary links between politicians' legal troubles and 18th Amendment risks decrease of public support.
October 29, 2018

Polluted waters

A MYSTERIOUS black ‘oil spill’ stretching from the coast of Mubarak Village in Sindh to Churna Island in...
Yemen forsaken
Updated October 29, 2018

Yemen forsaken

Questions need to be asked of Riyadh regarding war in Yemen.