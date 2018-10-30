Interpol to be moved for red warrant against Altaf
RAWALPINDI: The federal government has decided to contact the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), asking it to issue a red warrant against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain in connection with the murder of senior party leader Imran Farooq, in a bid to bring the United Kingdom-based leader back to Pakistan.
Sources said on Monday that the Federal Investigation Agency had been directed to write an application to the Interpol headquarters in Lyon (France) for issuance of the red warrant against Mr Hussain.
An official of the FIA said that the agency would soon start the process for submitting the application to Interpol. However, he added, the process might take some time.
The FIA official said that it would be up to Interpol officials to decide whether or not a red warrant against the MQM founder could be issued.
According to him, in such cases Interpol usually examines if they are politically and religiously motivated or related to military. He said the FIA made a similar request about Mr Hussain to Interpol in June 2017, but that was rejected by it.
The sources said the FIA would submit the challan in the Imran Farooq murder case which was being investigated by a joint investigation team along with the application to be submitted to Interpol.
MQM senior leader Imran Farooq, who had developed differences with Mr Hussain, was killed outside his house in London in September 2010.
The FIA registered a case against Mr Hussain and other MQM leaders in connection with the Imran Farooq murder case in 2015 and launched an investigation.
Mr Farooq had lived in London in self-imposed exile from 1999 till his murder in 2010. Three suspects have been arrested by police in connection with the Imran Farooq murder and they have been charged with the murder, abetment and hatching a conspiracy to kill. They are being tried in an anti-terrorism court.
Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2018
Comments (13)
Do not bring him to Pakistan as in our corrupt society he will either get off Scott free or end up as a martyr for his followers......with a mausoleum where unfortunate and misguided people will throng for generations to come and may even turn him into a pir....
It is better to be late then never
What was PML-N Government doing before. Why nothing happened to him before.
Ishaq Dar?
The murder took place in UK..why is it our problem? Let's focus on punishing Baldia factory fire and 12 May 2007 massacre masterminds, criminals and their patrons who have been roaming free in Karachi
We must set our priorities.We must first bring the looted money from abroad by our past rulers who are in Pakistan or abroad and easy to handle and thereafter go for political cases.
Altaf Hussain is a British Citizen. It will be tough to extradite.
It is a futile effort. He is being protected and used by the West. Britain will reject Pak's Interpol request, which BTW is justified given the frivolous Red Warrant requests FIA makes to Interpol on behalf of political connections
Who ever has given a promise of extradition, is false hope.
This will be a failed attempt.
Another futile effort. This has been doing since 1992 and everyone knows the outcome.
Same old story nobody buys it again and again. Once Interpol has rejected your demand in 2017 why they will accept it in 2019?
The question is whether the queen majesty MI6 is willing to hand over their old asset to Pakistan or not. Definitely handover to Pakistan might open many secrets which UK might not willing to exposed.