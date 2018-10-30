DAWN.COM

No mobile phone, internet services today on account of Chehlum of Imam Hussain

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated October 30, 2018

Mobile services will be suspended in almost all major cities except Islamabad. — Photo/File
Mobile services will be suspended in almost all major cities except Islamabad. — Photo/File

KARACHI: Mobile phone, internet and GPRS services will remain suspended on Tuesday (today) in almost all big cities and towns of the country, except Islamabad.

The decision was taken by the federal government on the request of provincial governments in view of security concerns on the occasion of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain being observed on Tuesday, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Monday.

It said the ministry had received applications from home departments of all the four provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). It said the duration of the suspension of these services would be according to the timings of mourning processions in different cities.

The cities and towns in Punjab where these restrictions will be effective are Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan and Rahim Yar Khan.

In Sindh, such cities are Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Jacobabad and Shikarpur.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they are Nowshera, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Abbottabad.

Quetta in Balochistan is the city where these services will remain suspended.

In AJK, these services will remained suspended in Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Haveli, Mirpur and Kotli.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2018

Comments (5)

Chinpaksaddique
Oct 30, 2018 08:18am

Why not ban mobile phones altogether.

Amit
Oct 30, 2018 08:43am

Why banning, are people going to get voilent.

Faraz
Oct 30, 2018 08:44am

The geniuses sitting in our government do not realise that if someone is hell bent on causing chaos, they can use a satellite phone. It's shear incompetence to block cell phone service and lose business.

Tooba
Oct 30, 2018 09:03am

Haven't even mentioned the time slot during which services will be suspended. There should be some better and more scientific approach to control any unwanted scenarios than this.

Syed Irfan ali
Oct 30, 2018 09:52am

Good decision by the government. Human lives are more costlier than the use of mobile phone in one day.

