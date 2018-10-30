Nawaz decides to meet Shahbaz at Parliament House today

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif has decided to visit Parliament House today (Tuesday) to meet his younger brother and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif as the latter is likely to be brought there by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which had arrested him early this month.

This will be ex-PM’s first visit to the Parliament House during the past one year.

According to PML-N spokesperson Marr­i­yum Aurangzeb, Nawaz Sharif will meet his brother at the latter’s Parliament House chamber to discuss the prevailing political situation and future strategy.

Mr Shahbaz, the PML-N president and former chief minister of Punjab, has been in the custody of NAB in connection with Ashiyana housing scam since Oct 5. He was allowed to attend the National Assembly session, which commenced on Monday, after the issuance of his production order by Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Taking advantage of the presence of opposition leader in the Parliament House, the PML-N supremo decided to meet him and other party leaders there. He is likely to discuss with him and other party leaders the suggestions that Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had made during their meeting in Lahore on Sunday. The JUI-F leader had consulted the PML-N supremo to invite the opposition party to a multiparty conference he had planned to organise to devise a joint strategy against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2018