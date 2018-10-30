DAWN.COM

Nawaz decides to meet Shahbaz at Parliament House today

Kashif AbbasiUpdated October 30, 2018

Email

Nawaz Sharif to meet Shahbaz Sharif in latter's Parliament House chamber. — Photo/File
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif has decided to visit Parliament House today (Tuesday) to meet his younger brother and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif as the latter is likely to be brought there by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which had arrested him early this month.

This will be ex-PM’s first visit to the Parliament House during the past one year.

According to PML-N spokesperson Marr­i­yum Aurangzeb, Nawaz Sharif will meet his brother at the latter’s Parliament House chamber to discuss the prevailing political situation and future strategy.

Mr Shahbaz, the PML-N president and former chief minister of Punjab, has been in the custody of NAB in connection with Ashiyana housing scam since Oct 5. He was allowed to attend the National Assembly session, which commenced on Monday, after the issuance of his production order by Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Taking advantage of the presence of opposition leader in the Parliament House, the PML-N supremo decided to meet him and other party leaders there. He is likely to discuss with him and other party leaders the suggestions that Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had made during their meeting in Lahore on Sunday. The JUI-F leader had consulted the PML-N supremo to invite the opposition party to a multiparty conference he had planned to organise to devise a joint strategy against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2018

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Harmony-2©
Oct 30, 2018 07:57am

The opposition should not do anything, the time is exposing the PTI government!

Recommend 0
Khan Kaptaan Baba
Oct 30, 2018 08:11am

According to PML-N spokesperson Marr­i­yum Aurangzeb, Nawaz Sharif will meet his brother at the latter’s Parliament House chamber to discuss the prevailing political situation and future strategy: to see how both of us get a chance again to further loot and khsoot of the left overs of this country ....

Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Oct 30, 2018 08:14am

In what capacity Nawaz Sharif will be allowed to enter the chamber of the leader of the opposition?

Recommend 0
Mudassir
Oct 30, 2018 08:17am

@Harmony-2© Had the opposition done anything in the countrys' good history,, the PTI won't have been there..

Recommend 0

