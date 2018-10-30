Imran’s visit to China will open new chapter of cooperation: Beijing

BEIJING: The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to China would provide an opportunity for leaders of the two countries to open a new chapter of development of bilateral relations under new circumstances.

Mr Khan will visit China from Nov 2 on the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping.

He will also attend China International Import Expo (CIIE) being held in Shanghai, Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Lu Kang said during his regular briefing here.

During the visit, Mr Khan would hold talks with President Xi and Premier Li, the spokesperson said.

He said the two sides would have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral ties and cooperation and issues of common interests.

Pakistan will participate in the CIIE as the guest of honour. Mr Khan will attend the opening ceremony of the CIIE and deliver a keynote speech.

The Chinese official expressed the confidence that relations between China and Pakistan would not be affected by a change in international and the domestic situations.

Published in Dawn, October 30th , 2018