DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sindh govt reinstates Landhi Jail superintendent suspended on directives of CJP Nisar

Imtiaz AliUpdated October 29, 2018

Email

Justice Saqib Nisar had expressed serious resentment against the jail authorities for providing undue facilities to condemned prisoner Shahrukh Jatoi. —File
Justice Saqib Nisar had expressed serious resentment against the jail authorities for providing undue facilities to condemned prisoner Shahrukh Jatoi. —File

The Sindh government on Monday reinstated the Landhi Jail superintendent who was suspended on the instructions of Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, after the top judge found during a surprise visit to the penitentiary last week that Shahrukh Jatoi — the main accused in the 2012 Shahzeb murder case — had been accorded extraordinary facilities in a C-class jail.

Upon witnessing the facilities granted to Jatoi — which, from a recording of the visit, seem to include a large flat-screen TV — the top judge was considerably irked. He immediately ordered that Jatoi be transferred to a death row cell and instructed the IG Prisons to submit a report on why he had been given preferential treatment.

According to details available with Dawn, the IG Prisons appeared before the chief justice on Saturday and clarified his position with respect to the matter.

The IG Prisons said that the Landhi Jail superintendent was posted there only a week earlier and was not aware of the matter.

He said the Sindh government was carrying out efforts for the betterment of prisons in the province, and assured that all orders of the top judge were implemented in true letter and spirit.

Later, the registrar office of the apex court advised the Sindh home secretary that the provincial government can reinstate the jail superintendent if it so desires. The jail superintendent was subsequently reinstated to his post on Monday.

The CJP had ordered an inquiry and action against the officials responsible for providing unwarranted facilities to the death row prisoner.

An anti-terrorism court had sentenced Jatoi and his friend Nawab Siraj Ali Talpur to death in June 2013 for killing 20-year-old student Shahzeb Khan on Dec 25, 2012 near his home in Defence Housing Authority, Karachi.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Undoing the 18th Amendment
Updated October 29, 2018

Undoing the 18th Amendment

Unnecessary links between politicians' legal troubles and 18th Amendment risks decrease of public support.
October 29, 2018

Polluted waters

A MYSTERIOUS black ‘oil spill’ stretching from the coast of Mubarak Village in Sindh to Churna Island in...
Yemen forsaken
Updated October 29, 2018

Yemen forsaken

Questions need to be asked of Riyadh regarding war in Yemen.
October 28, 2018

Poll observers’ report

THE final report of the European Union election observers is out, and its findings, to put it mildly, reinforce the...
October 28, 2018

Afghan peace

THE reported release from detention is another sign that at a minimum confidence-building measures are being taken ...
October 28, 2018

Education dysfunction

AS first visits go, particularly for a government that has been at the helm for only a few months, it should come as...