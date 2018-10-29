DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Index surges another 2.2pc on the back of Saudi bailout package

Dawn.comOctober 29, 2018

Email

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw last week's heady optimism spill over into the new week, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index surging 897 points (2.21 per cent) to close above the 41,000 barrier at 41,454.

The day's lowest point for the index remained at its opening level of 40,556, and it marked a high just slightly above the day's close at 41,514.

"Today's total market participation of 460 million shares was highest since May 24, 2017, while traded value of $117m [Rs15.8 billion] was highest since January 24, 2018," Elixir Securities said in a note sent to investors.

Of the 393 scrips traded in the day, 250 closed positive, 128 declined and 15 closed unchanged.

The day's top symbols by volume were Bank of Punjab (up 7.92pc with 63.4m shares traded), K-Electric (up 4.67pc with 44.1m shares traded), Lotte Chemical (down 1.31pc with 35.4m shares traded), Power Cement (up 10.77pc with 24.8m shares traded) and Engro Polymer (up 4.98pc with 21.8m shares traded).

Commercial bank scrips saw the most trading activity (80.3m shares traded), followed closely by chemicals scrips (79.1m shares traded). Cements, power gen and engineering scrips rounded off the top three sectors by trading activity.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Undoing the 18th Amendment
Updated October 29, 2018

Undoing the 18th Amendment

Unnecessary links between politicians' legal troubles and 18th Amendment risks decrease of public support.
October 29, 2018

Polluted waters

A MYSTERIOUS black ‘oil spill’ stretching from the coast of Mubarak Village in Sindh to Churna Island in...
Yemen forsaken
Updated October 29, 2018

Yemen forsaken

Questions need to be asked of Riyadh regarding war in Yemen.
October 28, 2018

Poll observers’ report

THE final report of the European Union election observers is out, and its findings, to put it mildly, reinforce the...
October 28, 2018

Afghan peace

THE reported release from detention is another sign that at a minimum confidence-building measures are being taken ...
October 28, 2018

Education dysfunction

AS first visits go, particularly for a government that has been at the helm for only a few months, it should come as...