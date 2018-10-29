Supreme Court rejects NAB's review petition against Hudaibya case verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking review of the top court's judgement regarding reopening of the Hudaibya Paper Mills (HPM) reference.

A three-judge SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel had rejected the NAB appeal on Jan 5 against the quashment of the Rs1.2 billion Hudaibya corruption reference by the Lahore High Court in 2014. The same bench heard the review petition today.

The 39-page NAB review petition, which was filed through special prosecutor Imran-ul-Haq, had argued that the Jan 5 judgement of the SC in the Hudaibya case was in conflict with the Panama Papers case verdict issued by a larger bench and was, therefore, required to be revisited.

After the NAB prosecutor failed to satisfy the bench with arguments against the earlier judgement, the SC today rejected the review petition filed by the bureau.

At the outset of the hearing, the bench asked the NAB prosecutor to point out flaws in the SC judgement.

Haq argued that the accused in the corruption reference had never been indicted.

"It's your own doing, you may delay the indictment for years if you wish," Justice Isa told Haq, observing that the bureau had failed to proceed with indicting the accused even though the Hudaibya reference was filed in the year 2000.

Justice Isa noted that it was during the rule of an army general that the reference was filed. "There was no political pressure on [NAB]" not to file the reference, he remarked.

The reference was filed against members of the Sharif family in 2000 over the opening of alleged “Benami” foreign currency accounts in 1992. But the SC bench asked NAB today whether it was a crime to open foreign currency accounts abroad.

"No, it is not a crime," prosecutor Haq responded.

Hudaibya reference: journey through courts

NAB had prepared the HPM reference against the Sharif family after the 1999 military coup which toppled the Nawaz Sharif government.

The LHC had on March 11, 2014 quashed the reference, but NAB did not challenge it in the apex court. The matter resurfaced during the hearing of the Panama Papers case.

A five-judge bench hearing the Panama Papers case had made a number of observations on the revival of the HPM reference. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, in his dissenting note in the April 20, 2017 verdict, had also discussed the reference in detail and criticised the chairman and the prosecutor general of NAB for not challenging the LHC judgement.

Subsequently, NAB had filed an appeal in the apex court against the LHC verdict, but the bureau could not satisfy the three-judge SC bench for filing a time-barred case.

In its detailed judgement, the apex court had held that legal process was abused and due process was denied to Nawaz Sharif, his brother and then Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and other respondents through “protracted” proceedings in the reference.

“We have come to the painful conclusion that respondents 1 to 9 were denied due process,” Justice Isa had written in a 34-page verdict.

“The legal process was abused by keeping the reference pending indefinitely and unreasonably,” the judgement had regretted, adding that the respondents were denied the right to vindicate themselves since the reference served no purpose but to oppress them.

