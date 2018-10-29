COAS Bajwa, UAE commander discuss 'regional security, cooperation'
Major General Saleh Mohammad Saleh Megren Al-Ameri — the commander of UAE Land Forces — on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj General Asif Ghafoor.
The army chief and the Emirati commander, the DG ISPR said, discussed "regional security situation and cooperation in the fields of defence, security and military training between both the armies".
The DG ISPR said that Major General Al-Ameri also appreciated the "Pakistan Army’s efforts in fight against terrorism".
The gathering of the two military leaders follows a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and a high-level UAE delegation by their Minister of State Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber.
According to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan has asked the UAE for a deferred payment facility for the import of oil, similar to the one agreed with Saudi Arabia.
Comments (5)
It's good to see that our respected COAS is meeting military officers rather ambassadors and i think such news should only be covered by ISPR and circulated only among inter services. Whom the military might meets, shouldn't be the business of citizens because this is related to national security.
Wondering, in what language did they communicate? English or Arabic.
Where are elected representative ??
@Alkit almost all emiratis speak english, and english is being spoken everywhere in UAE all 8 states. So i guess they not going to bother with Arabic.
Somebody got job after retirement.... Mark my word!