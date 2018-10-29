DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

COAS Bajwa, UAE commander discuss 'regional security, cooperation'

Dawn.comOctober 29, 2018

Email

Major General Al-Ameri (L) and COAS Bajwa (R) discuss regional security, cooperation. — ISPR
Major General Al-Ameri (L) and COAS Bajwa (R) discuss regional security, cooperation. — ISPR

Major General Saleh Mohammad Saleh Megren Al-Ameri — the commander of UAE Land Forces — on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj General Asif Ghafoor.

The army chief and the Emirati commander, the DG ISPR said, discussed "regional security situation and cooperation in the fields of defence, security and military training between both the armies".

The DG ISPR said that Major General Al-Ameri also appreciated the "Pakistan Army’s efforts in fight against terrorism".

The gathering of the two military leaders follows a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and a high-level UAE delegation by their Minister of State Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber.

According to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan has asked the UAE for a deferred payment facility for the import of oil, similar to the one agreed with Saudi Arabia.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Tiqbal
Oct 29, 2018 04:53pm

It's good to see that our respected COAS is meeting military officers rather ambassadors and i think such news should only be covered by ISPR and circulated only among inter services. Whom the military might meets, shouldn't be the business of citizens because this is related to national security.

Recommend 0
Alkit
Oct 29, 2018 05:20pm

Wondering, in what language did they communicate? English or Arabic.

Recommend 0
King
Oct 29, 2018 05:27pm

Where are elected representative ??

Recommend 0
Dreamer
Oct 29, 2018 05:50pm

@Alkit almost all emiratis speak english, and english is being spoken everywhere in UAE all 8 states. So i guess they not going to bother with Arabic.

Recommend 0
Suraj71
Oct 29, 2018 05:51pm

Somebody got job after retirement.... Mark my word!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Undoing the 18th Amendment
Updated October 29, 2018

Undoing the 18th Amendment

Unnecessary links between politicians' legal troubles and 18th Amendment risks decrease of public support.
October 29, 2018

Polluted waters

A MYSTERIOUS black ‘oil spill’ stretching from the coast of Mubarak Village in Sindh to Churna Island in...
Yemen forsaken
Updated October 29, 2018

Yemen forsaken

Questions need to be asked of Riyadh regarding war in Yemen.
October 28, 2018

Poll observers’ report

THE final report of the European Union election observers is out, and its findings, to put it mildly, reinforce the...
October 28, 2018

Afghan peace

THE reported release from detention is another sign that at a minimum confidence-building measures are being taken ...
October 28, 2018

Education dysfunction

AS first visits go, particularly for a government that has been at the helm for only a few months, it should come as...