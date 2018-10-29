DAWN.COM

Babar Azam becomes number one T20I batsman in the world for the third time

Dawn.comUpdated October 29, 2018

Babar Azam is the top-ranked T20I batsman in the world. — File
Fresh from winning the man-of-the-series award in the 3-0 clean sweep of Australia, frontline Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has also become the top-ranked T20I batsman in the world for the third time.

Azam scored a total of 163 runs in the three-match series against the Aussies, which saw him overtake Australian captain Aaron Finch in the latest rankings released today.

The right-handed opener now has 844 points — five more than the second-placed Finch (839) and 32 more than India's Lokesh Rahul (812).

Fakhar Zaman, Azam's fellow opener, sits in the fifth spot on the same list.

In January this year, Azam topped the ICC's T20I ranking for the first time after helping Pakistan claim a 2-1 series victory against New Zealand in New Zealand. He had scored 109 runs in those trio of outings.

In April, he soured to the summit once again after amassing 165 runs in the 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies at home.

Comments

wow
Oct 29, 2018 03:12pm

Well done Babar. One of the best Pakistan has produced for a long time.

Anir
Oct 29, 2018 03:34pm

He needs to get right place in Test Team else will not be compared with Rameez, Miandad, Saeed Anwar, Inzamam or Younis Khan...

Sami
Oct 29, 2018 04:14pm

@Anir personally I don't think he has test credentials. His real mettle will be tested when he needs to anchor a chase. In the three games so far in the t20 series, he batted first. Its a different story when chasing however.

Riaz
Oct 29, 2018 04:27pm

He is fun to watch ...such a grace dignity maturity at such young is unparalell...future super star ...reminds of cricketers of old like majid Khan

