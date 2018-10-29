4 injured in Bajaur IED blast

At least four people were injured in an improvised explosive device blast targeting tehsildar car in the Bajaur Agency's Charmang area on Monday.

Tehsildar Haseeb Khan and three Levies personnel were injured in the blast, DawnNewsTV reported.

Earlier this year, in February, security forces foiled a terrorism bid in the agency by killing two suspected suicide bombers during an intelligence-based operation near the Pakistan-Afghan border.

In September 2017, local tehsildar Fawad Ali and four Levies personnel were killed when a remote-controlled bomb went off a roadside the agency's Loye Mamond area.

