Fakhre Alam detained at Russian airport for arriving with an expired visa
Singer and television anchor Fakhre Alam was detained at the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk Airport in Russia after he landed in the country with an expired visa, it emerged on Monday.
Alam, who earlier this month embarked on a journey to fly around the world in 28 days, told actor Faysal Quraishi that he arrived in Russia two hours after the expiration of his visa, following which he was taken into custody by local authorities.
In a message — posted by the actor on the singer's behalf — Alam said that he was being held "in a room without food or water", and claimed that his phone was confiscated by the Russian authorities for six hours.
Alam further said that the Russian authorities were insisting that he flies back to Japan, adding that that was not possible as he only had a single-entry visa. He appealed the government to help him as he did not "want to give up Mission Parwaaz".
"I need Pakistan's support to carry on our flag to finish this," Alam said in his message. "I need help."
The Foreign Office took notice of Alam's detention and said that "they were looking into the matter".
Comments (20)
He should remain detained, there are certain rules and regulations that should be followed. You can't possibly fly any where you like without documents to break records. Procedures need to be followed and the government should let him stay in Russia for some time to teach him a lesson regarding laws.
And check out his audacity, he wants to go to Alaska. Man come back, get your visa renewed, you should actually pay the penalty of extra fuel and travel for being so careless.
This guy is a disgrace for nation. Let him remain where he is.
Simply, he should have ensured (before flying) that valid visas of all visiting countries were up-to-date and valid. Like we all do before making a visit to another country - now this mishap will create unnecessary publicity and inconvenience for Pakistan - why we are careless?
All the best to the aviator.
World tour on a Pakistani passport is a real challenge!!
@Aravind and how did u arrive at that conclusion?
The Pakistani govt should get in touch with their Russain counterparts to stamp him a new visa. It's not like Fakhar-e-Alam is trying to sneak into Russia with an expensive plane and two other helper pilots on board. Besides, who in their right mind would ever want to sneak into a country like Russia?
We hope that FO will soon sort out the issue, stay strong FA.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani As I understand from the story, he arrived 2 hours after midnight and visa expired on the previous day. While you are flying on your own, we can expect that he arrived bit later than he planned.
Why did he go there with an expired visa?
You arrive in a country without a visa and then complain?
whats the point of touching every airport with plane? what will world get from you roaming around with no purpose? how would that make Pakistan proud? i don't get it what is he upto
IN my opinion you're burning fuel worth thousands ($). This money could have been used to help people in need of food and basic necessities of life around the world.
Not a big issue it's not a crime. Pak embassy will have him released very shortly. Now the situation is very different as PM is IK and Russia is now part of Pak - China - Russia super alliance.
Best of luck man, well wishes and swift continuation of journey.
Yes, he should be careful and should not waste the Pakistani government time on his carelessness in future. Celebrities, oh well. There are more pressing cases than him.
He has always pursued personal glory and not that of Pakistan. He needs to be penalized for violating the rules and regulation of a country by arrivng there with expired visa. he lives in Dubai and must be fully aware on how rules over rule your conveniences and violations
Who told you to travel on a expired visa. Come back
Knowingly going on an expired visa and now this hue n cry. Seems nothing but a cheap a publicity stunt.