DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Two Rescue 1122 workers suspended over alleged sexual assault of Sikh girl in Nankana Sahib

Bilal AhmedOctober 29, 2018

Email

The girl went missing on Sunday. — File Photo
The girl went missing on Sunday. — File Photo

Two Rescue 1122 workers have been suspended over their alleged involvement in the suspected sexual assault of a Sikh teenage girl at Nankana Sahib on October 27, a district emergency officer said on Monday.

The officer, Akram Panwaar, said that a high-level committee has also been created to investigate the incident and once the crime was proven, strong departmental action would be taken against the rescue officials.

According to the medico-legal examination report, no tears, bruises or laceration were found in the examination of the victims body. However, the girl will be taken to Lahore today for further tests.

The results of the tests will arrive in a minimum time frame of two months, said Investigative Officer Basharat Ali, adding that the suspects would be kept in custody on physical remand for further investigation.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered with the City Nankana Sahib police by the victim’s family, the 15-year-old girl, who was also mentally challenged, went missing on Sunday.

The family looked for her everywhere but found no trace.

At around 1:30am, the family members of the girl found a Rescue 1122 ambulance parked by the roadside for long time which looked suspicious. When probed further, the found both the suspects committing the crime with their daughter.

The FIR added that when the victim's family made noise, the suspects drove the ambulance away, threw the victim near a sugar mill on Nankana Road and escaped.

A spokesperson for the district police on Monday said that the suspects had been arrested after a case was registered against them in the City police station.

The spokesperson added that an investigation was being launched on the complaints of the Sikh community.

He added that all requirements to bring justice will be undertaken.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also took notice of the incident on Sunday, saying: “Abuse of vulnerable citizens will not be tolerated. Was forwarded a case of abuse of a differently-abled Sikh girl in Nankana Sahib. FIR has been registered and the SHO informed us they have arrested two persons in the case”.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Pakman
Oct 29, 2018 02:07pm

These rapists should be publicly humiliated and since its more than one gangrape is punishable by death. Let justice be done.

Recommend 0
Aak
Oct 29, 2018 02:11pm

There should be a zero tolerance against this heinous crime especially at Nankana sahib a sacred place for our sikhs brothers.

Recommend 0
Omar
Oct 29, 2018 02:11pm

Heartbreaking.

Recommend 0
Vishesh
Oct 29, 2018 02:23pm

Instead of rescuing, becoming a predator, what a shameful act.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Undoing the 18th Amendment
Updated October 29, 2018

Undoing the 18th Amendment

Unnecessary links between politicians' legal troubles and 18th Amendment risks decrease of public support.
October 29, 2018

Polluted waters

A MYSTERIOUS black ‘oil spill’ stretching from the coast of Mubarak Village in Sindh to Churna Island in...
Yemen forsaken
Updated October 29, 2018

Yemen forsaken

Questions need to be asked of Riyadh regarding war in Yemen.
October 28, 2018

Poll observers’ report

THE final report of the European Union election observers is out, and its findings, to put it mildly, reinforce the...
October 28, 2018

Afghan peace

THE reported release from detention is another sign that at a minimum confidence-building measures are being taken ...
October 28, 2018

Education dysfunction

AS first visits go, particularly for a government that has been at the helm for only a few months, it should come as...