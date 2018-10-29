DAWN.COM

Sethi sends legal notice to Mani for 'presumably maligning him at Imran Khan's behest'

Abdul GhaffarUpdated October 29, 2018

Former PCB chair Sethi threatens incumbent board supremo with legal action. — File
Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi on Monday sent a legal notice to his successor and incumbent board chief Ehsan Mani for allegedly defaming him.

The legal notice sent to Mani claims that the recently released numbers by the PCB regarding Sethi's remuneration and benefits received were "incorrect, misleading, grossly exaggerated and deliberately calculated to hurt" his reputation.

Read: Ehsan Mani lauds Najam Sethi's services for cricket in Pakistan

Sethi, through his counsel, denied ever receiving "an amount or Rs14,181,570 as PSL Allowance", while countering with an allegation of his own that Mani has been provided a furnished apartment by the board — which, he implies, negates the current PCB chair's claim that he is not getting and accommodation allowance.

The PCB's figures, according to the notice, mentioned a number of expenses but failed to add that "every single one of these allowances/payments were duly authorised and approved by the PCB's Board of Governors".

Furthermore, Sethi says, the PCB failed to inform that "the accounts of the PCB were audited by two external auditors".

The journalist-turned-administrator's legal team implies that their client was singled out, noting that if the purpose of the PCB's report was to disclose the allowances paid to the entire executive committee, it should also have mentioned "the payments, increments and allowances paid to Chief Financial Officer Badar Manzur and Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmed" — both of whom are serving under Mani.

Sethi also points out that in 2017 the National Assembly Standing Committee on Sport had recommended that he be given "appropriate allowance for his successful staging of the PSL".

In the light of this, Sethi deduces that the purpose for the PCB to release such figures was "to malign" him "presumably at the behest of Imran Khan".

Sethi goes on to ask the board chairman to apologise and withdraw the report or else he will take legal action under the Defamation Ordinance, 2002.

Comments (13)

1000 characters
Najum
Oct 29, 2018 01:05pm

Imran has a personal animosity towards Sethi. They were good friends once. A third party needs to make them friends again.

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Oct 29, 2018 01:06pm

Nobody wants auditing, but everybody wants the lucrative posts! What an irony!

Recommend 0
Nurcan Panhwar
Oct 29, 2018 01:21pm

Pakistan leadership have the world's biggest heads. They are legends in their own minds.

Recommend 0
Harris
Oct 29, 2018 01:22pm

@Najum for sure. However to publicize false financial expenditure would be seriously gross misconduct. I doubt a professional like Mani would do that. If you make a false allegation then it is extremely unfair.

Recommend 0
salman
Oct 29, 2018 01:26pm

Everyone knows how corrupt sethi is. His allowance was unacceptable for a poor country like Pakistans. It should be returned.

Recommend 0
Crusoe
Oct 29, 2018 01:32pm

@Najum Some journalists do have personal friends and foes as well. I think Sethi shouldn’t have taken the post of PCB once he became controversial as caretaker CM of Punjab in 2013. He put his reputation at stake and many people had doubts thereafter about his allegiances.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 29, 2018 01:33pm

Let the outcome of the PCB's financial audit be published and see ' who did what', how much money was earned through PSL matches and the method and way the payments were made to oversees players, etc. Relax Mr Sethi, if you haven't done anything wrong then why worry like NS, SS and AZ?

Recommend 0
Phatti_Purani
Oct 29, 2018 01:57pm

@haider shaikh Who is objecting to auditing? If he has done something wrong then prosecute him - send the case to NAB - open an inquiry. Why such cheap tactics?

Recommend 0
Stevie
Oct 29, 2018 02:16pm

What happened about your strong case for $70 Million from BCCI

Recommend 0
Jamshed
Oct 29, 2018 02:16pm

@Rehan no doubt Najam Sethi did a lot for cricket. I think Imran and him should forget the past and work together. I don't think Sethi is a bad person.

Recommend 0
Sincere Pakistani
Oct 29, 2018 02:17pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani He is doing right thing by sending legal notice that's the way forward..

Recommend 0
Googlie
Oct 29, 2018 02:17pm

Sathi defamed himself by his doings at PCB! Why blame others and send legal notices!

Recommend 0
Dr. Ali
Oct 29, 2018 02:47pm

Please return the 1.41 crore of this country's hard earned money. You did your job and got paid for it, why the extra allowances?

Recommend 0

