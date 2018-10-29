SC orders committee on Banigala regularisation to submit meeting outcome tonight

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday ordered a committee looking into regularisation of all Banigala properties in Islamabad to submit the outcome of its meeting by tonight.

Informing the court that a committee had been created and would meet today, Additional Attorney General Nayyar Abbas Rizvi asked for more time.

But the top judge denied the request and inquired why they should be given time, adding that the court was the one that had created the committee.

He ordered the committee to submit the outcome of its meeting by 10pm tonight.

The person who initiated the case should be the first one to pay the fee, pointed out the CJP.

On a suo motu, the apex court in April had taken up illegal constructions in Banigala on a letter written by PTI Chief Imran Khan.

The PTI leader had invited the court’s attention towards the large-scale encroachment on the botanical garden, unchecked and unplanned construction in Banigala, massive denuding due to large scale tree felling and pollution of the Rawal Lake due to sewage.

CJP Nisar on Monday added that Prime Minister Khan should pay the regularisation fees, as it would set the standard for everyone else.

"The prime minister should set an example, so that others also follow," CJP Nisar said, adding that it was up to the PM how he regularises the properties.

PM Khan's lawyer Babar Awan informed the court that the premier was ready to pay.

Taking aim at the Capital Development Authority (CDA), CJP Nisar said that while the prime minister may be ready to pay the fees, it was being delayed by the authority.

The top judge reiterated that the prime minister should pay the regularisation fees, otherwise the court would give orders to the finance department to recover it.

"A leader should be an example," CJP said.

The hearing of the case was postponed until tomorrow.

In a previous hearing of the case on Oct 1, the Supreme Court said that it was the job of the PTI government to regularise all properities in the area, including the residence of PM Khan.

The top court had ordered authorities to demolish all encroachments around Korang riverbed in the light of a report drafted by the Survey of Pakistan.