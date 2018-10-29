DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

No compromise on 18th Amendment, says PPP leader

Ikram JunaidiUpdated October 29, 2018

Email

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani (L). — Photo/File
Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani (L). — Photo/File

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said on Sunday that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would never compromise on the 18th Am­e­­ndment in Constitut­ion and hoped that all democratic forces would defend it.

In a statement, the PPP leader said that some elements had problem with former president and party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari because the latter had made parliament independent and powerful. Moreover, he added, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan were given their identity during Mr Zardari’s tenure.

“Asif Zardari is also being blamed for giving powers to the provinces. We are confronting with a mentality which used to say that Benazir Bhutto was security risk,” Mr Ghani said, adding that the opponents of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were criticising Mr Zardari for their self-satisfaction.

“The PPP has resisted anti-democratic forces in the past and are still resisting these forces. Vilification campaign against Mr Zardari is old tactics of anti-democratic forces, but the PPP will defeat them as it has done in the past,” he said.

Talking to journalists on Saturday, Mr Zardari had claimed that action being taken against him and his friends was part of a conspiracy to roll back the 18th Amendment. He said that even those with whom he spoke over the phone were arrested, adding that he would not be surprised if he was also arrested. He said the real issue behind all actions planned against him was the 18th Amendment that the PPP government had introduced to devolve power to the provinces.

Former Senate chairman and senior PPP leader Mian Raza Rabbani has also been alleging that efforts are being made to roll back the 18th Amendment.

Responding to a calling attention notice during the last National Assembly session, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi had criticised the 18th Amendment and said he was not able to go to police stations in Karachi. Mr Afridi had earlier visited a few police stations in Rawalpindi and ordered suspension of two police officials, but his directives were not implemented.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 29, 2018

Undoing the 18th Amendment

IT is the oldest trick in the book of politics, and because of the clumsiness of the government and the wiliness of...
October 29, 2018

Polluted waters

A MYSTERIOUS black ‘oil spill’ stretching from the coast of Mubarak Village in Sindh to Churna Island in...
October 29, 2018

Yemen forsaken

JAMAL Khashoggi’s monstrous murder has sparked a global debate about Saudi Arabia, with particular focus on how ...
October 28, 2018

Poll observers’ report

THE final report of the European Union election observers is out, and its findings, to put it mildly, reinforce the...
October 28, 2018

Afghan peace

THE reported release from detention is another sign that at a minimum confidence-building measures are being taken ...
October 28, 2018

Education dysfunction

AS first visits go, particularly for a government that has been at the helm for only a few months, it should come as...