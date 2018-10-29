DAWN.COM

Country is in grip of ‘silent martial law’, says Bizenjo

Saleem ShahidUpdated October 29, 2018

NP president says his party never sought establishment's support to win elections. — Photo/File
QUETTA: National Party (NP) president Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo has claimed that the country is now in the grip of a “silent martial law” that is stricter than the three previous martial laws.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a NP’s convention, he said his party had never tried to receive the establishment’s support for winning an election. He also rejected the perception that the NP won seats in the 2013 elections with the help of the establishment.

“Media is facing censorship and the freedom of speech is being suppressed by powerful people. The situation indicates that the country is now under the grip of a silent martial law,” he said.

Expressing concern over calls from some quarters for the reversal of 18th Amendment in Constitution, Mr Bizenjo said his party along with other political parties would strongly resist such a move.

The NP president accused the federal government of making a drama of fake bank accounts in a bid to weaken the constitution. All opposition parties were united against his propaganda of the government, he added.

Talking about the reduction in the Balochistan’s share in the 7th NFC Award by the federal government, the NP president vowed to continue his party’s fight for the due rights of his province.

He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to make public the latest financial deal with Saudi Arabia and take the Balochistan government into confidence on decisions being taken about the province’s future.

Mr Bizenjo said his party would not allow anyone to exploit the resources of Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2018

MAJ
Oct 29, 2018 07:44am

Drama of fake bank accounts? Really, says something about who is fake!

Toronto
Oct 29, 2018 07:51am

Old Crooks feeling heat

Khurram
Oct 29, 2018 07:51am

Why everyone claims that media is suppressed?

Javed Arshad
Oct 29, 2018 07:56am

Is he crying out in support of Zardari ?

