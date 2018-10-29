DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Two Rescue 1122 men arrested for ‘raping’ Sikh girl in Nankana Sahib

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated October 29, 2018

Email

FIR says family members of the girl found her in a Rescue 1122 ambulance parked by the roadside. — File
FIR says family members of the girl found her in a Rescue 1122 ambulance parked by the roadside. — File

SHEIKHUPURA: The police arrested two personnel of Rescue 1122 on charge of raping a Sikh teenage girl at Nankana Sahib on Sunday.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered with the City Nankana Sahib police by the victim’s family, the 15-year-old girl, who was also mentally challenged, went missing. The family looked for her everywhere but found no trace.

At around 1:30am, the family members of the girl found a Rescue 1122 ambulance parked by the roadside for long time which looked suspicious. When probed further, the found both the suspects committing crime with their daughter. The police registered a case and arrested both the suspects.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also took notice of the incident and made a post on her Twitter account, saying “Abuse of vulnerable citizens will not be tolerated. Was forwarded a case of abuse of a differently-abled Sikh girl in Nankana Sahib. FIR has been registered and the SHO informed us they have arrested two persons in the case”.

However, sources in Rescue 1122 headquarters in Lahore denied the allegations, claiming that according to the medical report, the girl was not raped.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Ali Sabir
Oct 29, 2018 10:37am

Sources in Rescue 1122 headquarters in Lahore denied the allegations, claiming that according to the medical report, the girl was not raped. That is what they were told, but there were eyewitnesses.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Undoing the 18th Amendment
Updated October 29, 2018

Undoing the 18th Amendment

Unnecessary links between politicians' legal troubles and 18th Amendment risks decrease of public support.
October 29, 2018

Polluted waters

A MYSTERIOUS black ‘oil spill’ stretching from the coast of Mubarak Village in Sindh to Churna Island in...
Yemen forsaken
Updated October 29, 2018

Yemen forsaken

Questions need to be asked of Riyadh regarding war in Yemen.
October 28, 2018

Poll observers’ report

THE final report of the European Union election observers is out, and its findings, to put it mildly, reinforce the...
October 28, 2018

Afghan peace

THE reported release from detention is another sign that at a minimum confidence-building measures are being taken ...
October 28, 2018

Education dysfunction

AS first visits go, particularly for a government that has been at the helm for only a few months, it should come as...