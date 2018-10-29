Institutions to decide on Zardari’s arrest: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says any decision to arrest former president Asif Ali Zardari will be taken by the institutions.

Talking to media here on Sunday, he said all the state institutions, including National Accountability Bureau, are independent and the government is not using any institution, including NAB, for political victimisation.

“Zardari sahib is aware that all the institutions are independent. In the past, the governments used NAB, Federal Investigation Agency and other institutions to victimise their political opponents but the present government is bringing about professionalism in the institutions by ending politics from there,” he said.

Qureshi said national wealth was plundered by the previous rulers ruthlessly for purchasing properties abroad but now they would be held accountable.

“I would like to categorically clarify that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government will not use its influence on the institutions [of accountability]. Accountability for all is our policy and it will be done without any discrimination,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2018

