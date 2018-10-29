DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Institutions to decide on Zardari’s arrest: Qureshi

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated October 29, 2018

Email

Former president Asif Ali Zardari.— Reuters/File
Former president Asif Ali Zardari.— Reuters/File

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says any decision to arrest former president Asif Ali Zardari will be taken by the institutions.

Talking to media here on Sunday, he said all the state institutions, including National Accountability Bureau, are independent and the government is not using any institution, including NAB, for political victimisation.

“Zardari sahib is aware that all the institutions are independent. In the past, the governments used NAB, Federal Investigation Agency and other institutions to victimise their political opponents but the present government is bringing about professionalism in the institutions by ending politics from there,” he said.

Qureshi said national wealth was plundered by the previous rulers ruthlessly for purchasing properties abroad but now they would be held accountable.

“I would like to categorically clarify that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government will not use its influence on the institutions [of accountability]. Accountability for all is our policy and it will be done without any discrimination,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Masood
Oct 29, 2018 09:35am

It will be a great blessing for the country !

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 29, 2018 09:36am

Which instructions? Any others above the laws of the land may be notified too. This would help in the masses learning about those who are the untouchables from amongst their past and present and future rulers. At least until the list is revised to add any new holies.

Recommend 0
Najum
Oct 29, 2018 09:55am

In this state, only one "institution" matters.

Recommend 0
Amer
Oct 29, 2018 09:58am

@Najum because rest are corrupt.

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Oct 29, 2018 10:34am

The decision to arrest former president Asif Ali Zardari depends on whether or not those arrested suspects will implicate him.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Undoing the 18th Amendment
Updated October 29, 2018

Undoing the 18th Amendment

Unnecessary links between politicians' legal troubles and 18th Amendment risks decrease of public support.
October 29, 2018

Polluted waters

A MYSTERIOUS black ‘oil spill’ stretching from the coast of Mubarak Village in Sindh to Churna Island in...
Yemen forsaken
Updated October 29, 2018

Yemen forsaken

Questions need to be asked of Riyadh regarding war in Yemen.
October 28, 2018

Poll observers’ report

THE final report of the European Union election observers is out, and its findings, to put it mildly, reinforce the...
October 28, 2018

Afghan peace

THE reported release from detention is another sign that at a minimum confidence-building measures are being taken ...
October 28, 2018

Education dysfunction

AS first visits go, particularly for a government that has been at the helm for only a few months, it should come as...