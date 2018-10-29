Army seeks record of child maid torture case against its official

RAWALPINDI: Army authorities have sought the case record of a young maid who was allegedly tortured by her employers – a woman serving with the army and her husband, a private doctor.

The victim is likely to be interviewed by the army authorities within the next two days.

The doctor, who has been on an interim bail till Oct 29, on Sunday has been included in the investigation. He has to appear before the additional district and sessions judge for the confirmation of his bail on Monday.

The army official, who has been nominated as the prime suspect in the FIR registered with the Airport police on the complaint of the Child Protection Bureau, is working as a computer information technology officer at the army headquarters. Her case has been sent to the army authorities for further proceeding.

When contacted, Aamir Khan, the station house officer (SHO) of Airport police, told Dawn that they were still waiting for the medico-legal report of the maid to proceed further. However, the army authorities are investigating the suspect and have sought details of the case from the police, he added.

The SHO said though the doctor did not admit to abusing the maid; he did say they used to taunt her whenever she went out of the house and once when she slipped down the stairs.

The 11-year-old maid has been kept with the Child Protection Bureau after she was brought back to Rawalpindi from her native town of Faisalabad.

Initially, three cuts with a blunt weapon were found on the victim’s head besides multiple bruises on other parts of her body. After she complained of a severe pain in her left arm, a medical examination was conducted on her body, including consultancy with a neurologist. However, the police are still waiting for the medico-legal report.

When contacted, a child protection officer said the maid alleged that she was ‘tortured’ last when her employer’s two-year-old baby fell from her arms.

He said the army authorities may record the statement of the maid during the next two days to complete their investigation.

The maid also said she had two sisters who were also serving as maids.

Published in Dawn, October 29th , 2018

