Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs for Twenty20 clean sweep
Pakistan downed Australia by 33 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international in Dubai to register a 3-0 whitewash on Sunday.
Pakistan made 150-5 in their 20 overs with Babar Azam (50), Sahibzada Farhan (39) and Mohammad Hafeez (32 not out) their main run scorers.
For Australia Mitchell Marsh took 6-2 in his only over.
In reply, Australia were bowled out for 117 in 19.1 overs, with Ben McDermott and Mitchell Marsh scoring 21 each. Spinner Shadab Khan took 3-19.
Pakistan, who won the first match by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi followed by 11 run victory in the second in Dubai, had rested opener Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, bringing in Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Shinwari.
Australia brought in off-spinner Nathan Lyon in place of seamer Billy Stanlake.
Squads:
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa
Comments (9)
Australia Cricketers could defeat Pakistan.
Pakistan struggling with a finisher. Umar Akmal is required at 5-6. Ideally this is best available t20 side.
1- Fakhar 2- Farhan 3- Babar 4- Malik 5- Sarfaraz 6- Umar Akmal 7- Imad 8- Fahim 9- Shadab 10- Hassan 11- Afridi
Hussain Talat should be discarded.. I think he would be ideal in Odis.
Pakistani batsmen played for their records. Poor finish. Last 5 overs were amazingly selfish. still they failed to impress
Captain Sarfraz chickened out and did not come to bat when he was required to but sent ASIF who is a failure on this tour.
selfish play by Pakistani batsmen. Even though Sarfaraz is holding himself back and letting them prove themselves in this dead rubber match
@JR "Captain Sarfraz chickened out and did not come to bat when he was required to but sent ASIF who is a failure on this tour."
If Sarfaraz had batted instead of sending Asif, you would have said he is selfish and not giving Asif any chance.
At least a sick mind is thinking, right or wrong
Australia have been humiliated in this series - it’s a Shame to see such a strong cricketing nation perform so poor... I would say Pakistan were average but Australia were worse..
Those missed catches would have cost Pakistan the match against India - Faheem needs more fielding sessions and so does Hassan Ali
Pakistan have won it again. It’s 3-0 whitewash. Congrats team green and Sarfraz. Yet another shut up call to Sarfraz haters.