Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs for Twenty20 clean sweep

AFPUpdated October 28, 2018

Sahibzada Farhan plays a shoot during the third T20 match against Australia in Dubai. —AFP
Pakistan downed Australia by 33 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international in Dubai to register a 3-0 whitewash on Sunday.

Pakistan made 150-5 in their 20 overs with Babar Azam (50), Sahibzada Farhan (39) and Mohammad Hafeez (32 not out) their main run scorers.

For Australia Mitchell Marsh took 6-2 in his only over.

In reply, Australia were bowled out for 117 in 19.1 overs, with Ben McDermott and Mitchell Marsh scoring 21 each. Spinner Shadab Khan took 3-19.

Pakistan, who won the first match by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi followed by 11 run victory in the second in Dubai, had rested opener Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, bringing in Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Shinwari.

Australia brought in off-spinner Nathan Lyon in place of seamer Billy Stanlake.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

Comments (9)

M. Emad
Oct 28, 2018 10:00pm

Australia Cricketers could defeat Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Oct 28, 2018 10:26pm

Pakistan struggling with a finisher. Umar Akmal is required at 5-6. Ideally this is best available t20 side.

1- Fakhar 2- Farhan 3- Babar 4- Malik 5- Sarfaraz 6- Umar Akmal 7- Imad 8- Fahim 9- Shadab 10- Hassan 11- Afridi

Hussain Talat should be discarded.. I think he would be ideal in Odis.

Recommend 0
syed
Oct 28, 2018 10:28pm

Pakistani batsmen played for their records. Poor finish. Last 5 overs were amazingly selfish. still they failed to impress

Recommend 0
JR
Oct 28, 2018 10:46pm

Captain Sarfraz chickened out and did not come to bat when he was required to but sent ASIF who is a failure on this tour.

Recommend 0
syed
Oct 28, 2018 11:35pm

selfish play by Pakistani batsmen. Even though Sarfaraz is holding himself back and letting them prove themselves in this dead rubber match

Recommend 0
syed
Oct 29, 2018 12:17am

@JR "Captain Sarfraz chickened out and did not come to bat when he was required to but sent ASIF who is a failure on this tour."

If Sarfaraz had batted instead of sending Asif, you would have said he is selfish and not giving Asif any chance.

At least a sick mind is thinking, right or wrong

Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 29, 2018 12:38am

Australia have been humiliated in this series - it’s a Shame to see such a strong cricketing nation perform so poor... I would say Pakistan were average but Australia were worse..

Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 29, 2018 12:39am

Those missed catches would have cost Pakistan the match against India - Faheem needs more fielding sessions and so does Hassan Ali

Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 29, 2018 12:42am

Pakistan have won it again. It’s 3-0 whitewash. Congrats team green and Sarfraz. Yet another shut up call to Sarfraz haters.

Recommend 0

