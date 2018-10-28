Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs for Twenty20 clean sweep

Pakistan downed Australia by 33 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international in Dubai to register a 3-0 whitewash on Sunday.

Pakistan made 150-5 in their 20 overs with Babar Azam (50), Sahibzada Farhan (39) and Mohammad Hafeez (32 not out) their main run scorers.

For Australia Mitchell Marsh took 6-2 in his only over.

In reply, Australia were bowled out for 117 in 19.1 overs, with Ben McDermott and Mitchell Marsh scoring 21 each. Spinner Shadab Khan took 3-19.

Pakistan, who won the first match by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi followed by 11 run victory in the second in Dubai, had rested opener Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, bringing in Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Shinwari.

Australia brought in off-spinner Nathan Lyon in place of seamer Billy Stanlake.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa