DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Police claim health officials responsible for delay in Jamshoro minor's rape case

Qurban Ali KhushikOctober 28, 2018

Email

Police have asked a Karachi chemical examination lab to return test samples so they can be tested in Jamshoro. ─ File
Police have asked a Karachi chemical examination lab to return test samples so they can be tested in Jamshoro. ─ File

As the family of a 6-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in Jamshoro on Sept 30 awaits justice, police claim health officials are responsible for the lack of progress in the case.

The girl's father had said he left his daughter playing in the street with other children on the morning of September 30 and gone for work. He received a panicked call from his wife not long after asking him to come home as there was an emergency.

Upon reaching home, he found his daughter covered in blood and his wife in tears. His wife told him that someone had raped their child and dumped her unconscious body at their doorstep.

According to the father, the private clinic that he took his daughter to said that the girl had been sexually assaulted.

A day later, once she was conscious and coherent, the girl told her parents that a teenage neighbour had nabbed her from the street and raped her, after which he dumped her body at the house's doorstep.

The police said that the suspect was taken into custody once he was identified by the girl, and an FIR had been registered against him under Sections 376 and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Bloodstained clothes, blood and DNA samples taken from both suspect and victim were sent for testing.

The victim's parents, who claimed that the FIR was registered three days after the incident, alleged that the police are trying to delay the issuance of the medical report in order to protect the suspect.

The suspect's father happens to be a police officer at the station where progress on the case has stalled.

However, Senior Superintendent Police Touqeer Muhammad Naeem pinned the blame for the delay on health officials, claiming they are using "delaying tactics" by not issuing a medical report.

He asserted that justice would be provided to victim’s family without any delay "and if any police officer is found guilty [of delaying the investigation] they will be punished strictly". He added that he would monitor the investigation himself and has demanded a progress report in two days.

Investigation team member, Station House Officer Jamshoro Ashfaq Manghi ─ who works at the police station where the case is registered ─ said it is routine to send test samples in such cases to a chemical examiner's lab in Karachi.

However, the lab's director was transferred on Sept 6, and when police officials went there to find out more about the report, they were told that the lab would only provide reports once a new director is appointed, SHO Manghi said.

Subsequently, SSP Naeem wrote a letter to the health secretary asking for the clothes and other test samples to be returned to police so that they could be tested at LUMHS in Jamshoro instead.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The China agenda

The China agenda

There is need for more vocal Chinese support to Pakistan on its core security challenges.

Editorial

October 28, 2018

Poll observers’ report

THE final report of the European Union election observers is out, and its findings, to put it mildly, reinforce the...
October 28, 2018

Afghan peace

THE reported release from detention is another sign that at a minimum confidence-building measures are being taken ...
October 28, 2018

Education dysfunction

AS first visits go, particularly for a government that has been at the helm for only a few months, it should come as...
Banned groups
Updated October 27, 2018

Banned groups

The opaque decision-making when it comes to curb militant groups harms the country’s international standing.
October 27, 2018

Concern over INGOs

A LETTER signed by envoys of the US, EU, Canada, Australia, Japan and Norway has requested the Pakistani government...
October 27, 2018

Justice for Khashoggi

OVER the past few weeks, Saudi Arabia has come under unprecedented international pressure over the brutal murder of...