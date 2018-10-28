DAWN.COM

Teenage girl in Muzaffargarh allegedly sexually assaulted over money dispute

Muhammad AliOctober 28, 2018

Search operations are ongoing to trace the suspects. ─ AP/File
A 17-year-old girl in Muzaffargarh's Alipur area was allegedly gang raped by a man — who her father owed some money — and his two suspected accomplices on Saturday.

A first information report filed by the victim's father on Oct 27 said that he was a labourer. He was at work when he received a phone call from his wife, telling him their daughter was being taken away by a man he owed Rs4,000 and two others.

The prime suspect said that if the labourer paid back the loan, he would return his daughter to him, the FIR read.

The father, with someone's help, was able to transfer the money to the suspect via cellphone. The FIR said that he was then allowed to speak to his daughter on the phone.

He said that his daughter was crying and told him that the prime suspect and his accomplices had taken her to a house and all three had sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

The father was able to identify the location of the house and went there with two other men, who he named as witnesses. When the suspects saw them coming, they fled, the FIR said.

The prime suspect is believed to be the clerk of Sub Inspector Bhatti of the Saddar police station.

Search operations are underway to arrest the suspects while a medical report of the girl is awaited, police said.

