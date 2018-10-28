Police arrest couple in Lahore over alleged torture of child maid

The Child Protection Bureau in Lahore has registered a First Information Report regarding the alleged torture of an 11-year-old maid by her employers, police said on Sunday.

The police arrested a couple from Lahore's China Scheme over the alleged torture and mistreatment of the child maid. According to the police, the girl has burn wounds from a hot iron.

The girl told the police that her mother had left her in the custody of her employers some four years ago. According to the girl's statement, her employers — a couple — and their son used to torture her. A day earlier on Saturday, the woman tortured her with a hot iron and sticks, she said.

The girl on Saturday managed to escape from the couple's house and approached the neighbours for help. Subsequently, she was handed over to the protection bureau.

DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar told DawnNewsTV that police have registered a case and arrested the accused couple. He said that a medical checkup of the victim is being arranged. Further action will be taken as per the law, he added.