Pakistan not going to establish any ties with Israel, asserts President Alvi
President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday termed reports of the alleged landing of an Israeli aircraft in Pakistan baseless and unfounded.
"Pakistan is not going to establish any ties with Israel," President Alvi asserted, adding that Pakistan has supported Palestine because Gaza has also faced unprecedented atrocities like Kashmir.
He expressed these views while speaking to the media at the Islamabad airport, prior to departing on a three-day visit to Turkey on the invitation of his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari also took to twitter on Sunday morning to rebuff the impression that a plane from the Jewish state recently landed in Pakistan for a brief period under mysterious circumstances.
"Interesting how Israeli media, with a plane fake news, managed to divert Pakistani media's attention away from the important security issue of the Netanyahu's Oman visit," she said, "which has strategic implications for Pakistan if Israel gets a permanent foothold in Oman where US military already has a presence."
'Turkey is an important friend of Pakistan'
During his stay in Turkey, President Alvi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his Turkish counterpart and leaders of other countries.
He will also address the inaugural ceremony of the new International Airport of Istanbul.
Speaking to reporters before leaving for Turkey, the president said Ankara is an important friend for Islamabad and has always supported it on all issues, including Kashmir.
"People of Turkey are our friends and brothers, we have been together since the Khilafat movement. I also appreciate Turkey's struggle for democracy," he added.
Pursuing the government’s ongoing austerity drive, the president travelled via a commercial flight. He set aside his protocol, waited in queues and got his luggage checked himself before going through the immigration process.
Mysterious 'landing'
The editor of Israeli newspaper Haaretz’s English edition, Avi Scharf, sparked a controversy by claiming in a tweet on Thursday that a private Israeli business jet travelled to Islamabad from Tel Aviv and remained on ground in Pakistani capital for nearly 10 hours.
He said the jet made a brief stopover in Amman on the way to Islamabad because of which it got a new call sign and became an Amman-Islamabad flight.
The Civil Aviation Authority rejected the claim about a private jet from Tel Aviv visiting Islamabad and said there was no truth in any Israeli aeroplane landing at any Pakistani airport, while both the foreign minister and information minister described the reports about the Israeli plane as baseless.
Despite the government's formal denial of the reports, opposition parties called for a "convincing explanation" on the matter.
The alleged mysterious trip occurred a day before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the first visit to Oman by an Israeli premier in over 20 years.
That visit too was kept secret until Netanyahu tweeted a video of a meeting and reception in Amman. Oman described Israel as an accepted Middle East state.
Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, the sultanate's minister responsible for foreign affairs, told a security summit in Bahrain: "Israel is a state present in the region, and we all understand this."
Pakistan does not recognise Israel and, therefore, doesn’t have diplomatic relations with it. Therefore, the landing of an Israeli aircraft at a Pakistani airport, except for emergencies, would be highly unlikely. However, it is important to note that the said aircraft is registered in the Isle of Man, but is operated out of Ben Gurion for chartered flights.
The two countries have long maintained undeclared contacts at lower level and the only known interaction took place on Sept 1, 2005 between the then foreign minister Khurshid Kasuri and his Israeli counterpart Silvan Shalom.
Comments (21)
Got you buddy, you rock
Something fishy this
Good. Now let us severe ties with all countries and weaken our economy further
Principle stand. Well said.
Good to know. Because no U-turn is acceptable on this.
I don't think so even Isreal is interested.
Sir, please go and ask to Mr Bajwa before you say anything about israeli plane landing.
If Establishing diplomatic relations with Israel is in our interest then we must do so. They have vast experience in drip irrigation technology and that is what we need most given our water shortages .
Does Israel care.
Israel is three times superior in science, technology, innovation, discovery and what not. I dont think even Israel wants any ties with Pakistan.
The Arabs are shaking hands with Israel on one side and our "President" is responding to a journalist never heard of. Not sure why he was supposed to make comments on it? Would highly appreciate if he comments on improving financial situation of Pakistan
Pakistan should recognise Israel and enter into dialogues to address issues.
Why not? Since most Arab states have relationships with Israel, why shouldn't pakistan have relationship with Israel? Does Pakistan have more cultural or religious relationship with Palestinians than the Arabs? While I support Palestinians, Pakistan should put priority on feeding it's own hungry 1st and let the Arabs take a lead on Palestinian problems.
Sir you are right but please explain the mystery of Israel plan landing?
First, learn the difference between Oman and Amman.
Pakistan can never have ties with intellectuals.. they are happy with their cult.
Why not? Till when will we continue to live in Stone Age in the name of Islam? All our brotherly countries have accepted Israel as a nation. They are probably better as a nation than us. May be we can learn from them
With all this effort in denying, it seems something did happen. And pti is trying to put up enough defenses in advance because they are afraid that some facts may surface soon. It sort of confirms.
Three Questions: 1) Why did the Israeli plane enter Pakistan space let alone land? 2) Why did the plane descend to 20,000 ft over Islamabad if it wasn't landing there? (the flight tracker looses track below that elevation) 3) The flight tracker shows that the plane loitered in Islamabad air space even if it didn't land FOR TEN HOURS; this is beyond the jet's fuel capacity, so if it didn't land what happened?
We have China, the world's only Hyper Power and with strategic ties converging in all fields , we will be one nation under one party.
No harm in establishing relationships. How has not establishing relationships help the Palestinian cause. Let’s try to have a relationship and we might get better results.
Please check Flight trackers on the web. Flight from Isreal to Oman waited 5 minutes and took off for Islamabad after flight premissions changed.