Farooq Sattar removed from MQM-P’s coordination committee

KARACHI: Disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar was on Saturday formally removed from the party’s top decision-making forum by his rivals as they accepted the resignation he tendered as a member of the party’s coordination committee last month.

The decision came a day after Dr Sattar formed a parallel body — the organisation restoration committee — against the coordination committee and announced launching struggle to reorganise the MQM-P on ideological grounds.

Dr Sattar, who was removed from the post of party convener by the Bahadurabad group following a split in the party earlier this year, had returned to the party as a member of the coordination committee in June. However, on Sept 13, he sent his resignation from the coordination committee due to internal differences.

A meeting of the MQM-P coordination committee, chaired by convener and federal minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, was held at the party’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad.

Following the meeting, senior leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel told media that the coordination committee had accepted the resignation of Dr Sattar.

He said Dr Sattar had held a press conference on Friday in which he presented certain demands. “The MQM-Pakistan has decided to issue him a show-cause notice for frequent violation of party discipline,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2018

