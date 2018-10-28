Over 2,200 cars found registered in name of former judge

In an unusual development, more than 2,200 cars have been found registered in the name of a former judge.

Sikandar Hayat, an 82-year-old former judge, owns just one car, his lawyer Mian Zafar informed the Supreme Court on Saturday.

"[But] 2,224 cars were registered in the name of my client," the counsel said.

According to Zafar, his client had received a challan a few days ago for a car which he did not own.

Upon contacting the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, it emerged that an eye-watering 2,224 vehicles had been registered in Hayat's name.

After hearing the lawyer, the top court sought a reply from the secretary and director of the Punjab excise department.

The department has been directed to submit a report on the matter within a week.