Shahbaz to chair PML-N parliamentary party meeting on Monday

The PML-N has called a meeting of its parliamentary party on Monday that will be chaired by its president Shahbaz Sharif, who has been in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Ashiyana housing scam.

The meeting will be held at the Parliament House at 3pm on October 29, an hour before the upcoming session of the National Assembly is scheduled to commence.

During the meeting, the PML-N will decide its plan of action for the NA session, party sources told DawnNewsTV.

Sharif is expected to brief the party's lawmakers regarding their political strategy during the gathering.

Speaker Asad Qaiser had on Friday convened a session of the lower house, scheduled for Monday, and issued orders for the production of Sharif.

Members of the main opposition PML-N had earlier in the week formally submitted an application to the NA Secretariat, requesting the speaker to issue a production order for the opposition leader so that he could attend the upcoming session of the house.

Sharif was arrested by NAB Lahore authorities in the Ashiyana housing scam case on Oct 5 and since then he has been in detention on physical remand.

Soon after his arrest, the PML-N had submitted a requisition notice to the speaker who later called the session on Oct 17 after issuing the production order for Sharif.

The PML-N president had been specially brought to the Parliament House by NAB authorities for the one-day session in which Sharif revealed the questions being asked to him by the investigators, alleging that there was an unholy alliance between NAB and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.