I am being attacked from all sides in effort to repeal 18th Amendment: Zardari

Dawn.comUpdated October 27, 2018

Ex-president Asif Ali Zardari addresses a a press conference in Lahore on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari claimed on Saturday that he is being "attacked from all sides" and his friends are being taken into custody as part of a larger conspiracy to reverse the 18th Amendment.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Zardari said even if he tried to repeal the amendment, other provinces would not agree to it.

"I saw during the election campaign why they are attacking me from all sides," he said, without specifying to whom he was referring. "I am now understanding that it is a quarrel over the 18th Amendment."

Examine: Reversing the 18th Amendment?

He said when "they" had failed in their effort to take away the government in Sindh from the PPP, efforts were started to undo the amendment.

Besides Sindh, he reiterated, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and even Punjab would not agree to roll back the legislation. He said Punjab has the biggest advantage from the amendment because of its high population and the money it receives.

Stressing that the amendment had been passed with a long-term vision in mind, he said, again without naming anyone: "This is not your job... you leave this to the parliament, we will quarrel and wrangle [but] resolve this ourselves."

The 18th Amendment, a landmark legislation that has lent greater autonomy to the provinces and divested the president of all his executive authority, was passed unanimously by the parliament in 2010 with all major political parties on board.

Zardari claimed that two of his men, who he had been communicating with lately regarding a harvest and construction of an autaq (guest room) in Tando Allahyar, were recently picked up. He said authorities are now going after a group that he helped with industrialisation in Sindh.

"[They] term 'trading accounts' as 'fake accounts'," he said, in a reference to the fake accounts case in which he is being probed.

Seemingly appreciating the $6 billion financial assistance the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has secured from Saudi Arabia, Zardari said such cooperation between the two "life-long friends" had been seen in the past as well. He also termed China an "all-time trusted friend" of Pakistan which could be of help in difficult times.

"But this [assistance from foreign countries] won't do," the former president said, adding that the PTI government would have to rethink its management and "aggression".

In response to a question, Zardari denied having sought a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he hadn't asked for the NRO from even former military dictator retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.

No threat to 18th Amendment: minister

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry clapped back at Zardari's claims regarding the 18th Amendment, saying the legislation was facing no threats from anyone.

"Neither Islam is in danger, nor are democracy and 18th Amendment facing any threats... [only] the leadership of NRO Alliance is in danger. This is why they are seeing darkness everywhere," he wrote on Twitter.

Comments (34)

1000 characters
Anees
Oct 27, 2018 07:58pm

currently reversing 18th amendment would be in favor of Sindh. As Provincial govt is completely failed to upscale the position of Sindh, Federal highhandedness is need of the hour.

Recommend 0
Salahuddin
Oct 27, 2018 08:02pm

Yes it was passed unanimously by all thieves

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 27, 2018 08:05pm

I say to Mr Asif Zardari: keep shredding crocodile's tears, I along with vast majority of people want to know about your fake accounts, corrupt practices and source of your asstes beyond means. If you feel you are innocent then why worry, proof your innocence with evidence in the courts - it's that simple!

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 27, 2018 08:06pm

Why do corruption then?

Recommend 0
Wow
Oct 27, 2018 08:07pm

I think he forgot the main reason for his downfall.!

Recommend 0
saad
Oct 27, 2018 08:08pm

NO Mr. President, it's the only and only money laundering you and your family did, all Sindh budget was going to a private bank, then flying to foreign banks.

Recommend 0
Syed ji
Oct 27, 2018 08:17pm

Most corrupt man in pakistan.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 27, 2018 08:18pm

People of Pakistan now trust only PTI /Imran Khan. The days of PPP, PMLN and others are gone as you hav looted and destroyed the economy and peace of the country.

Recommend 0
Masood
Oct 27, 2018 08:26pm

Mr. Zardari's contributions to strengthen democracy in Pakistan cannot be denied and yes 18th amendment is his legacy.

Recommend 0
Muneer
Oct 27, 2018 08:26pm

Look at the corrupt to the core Zardari the head of PPP, how shamelessly he is defending his massive corruption and corrupt practices.

Recommend 0
ahmed
Oct 27, 2018 08:27pm

That is why judiciary exists. Prove your innocence in the court.

Recommend 0
Suleman
Oct 27, 2018 08:28pm

18th amendment was good on paper but provinces totally failed to improve the life of people in their provinces. Perhaps, the most ineffective province has been Sindh. In Thar people do not have access to water, education and health. Children are dying by dozens because of malnutrition and lack of medical care. The amendment needs to be revisited and revised.

Recommend 0
Karachitee
Oct 27, 2018 08:30pm

First it was democracy now it is 18th amendment as a escape goat to cover up corruption.

Recommend 0
Iname haq
Oct 27, 2018 08:31pm

Someone is getting scared as the law of the land is starting to work.

Recommend 0
Life
Oct 27, 2018 08:34pm

18th amendment should not roll back. Salute to the Parliament for approving this legislation giving the due autonomy to provinces.

Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 27, 2018 08:38pm

What you don't realise is that your days are over. You have fooled the nation for too long. The name Bhutto has been your saviour. You have nothing to offer to the nation. Please go away.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Oct 27, 2018 08:41pm

We need progress and better life in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 27, 2018 08:46pm

@Masood very true

Recommend 0
Tanny
Oct 27, 2018 08:48pm

This guy should be taken to task and put behind bars. Mr. Zardari you are a cancer for the Pakistani nation. You are nothing but a thief who played his cards right and reached the top.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 27, 2018 08:52pm

@Masood - Only a corrupt or its benefactor will support such corrupt!

Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 27, 2018 08:53pm

The most corrupt politician of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Azhar
Oct 27, 2018 08:54pm

Making a fool out of people, just trying to divert attention from his mishaps which are about to get dirtier & exposed!

Recommend 0
amir
Oct 27, 2018 08:57pm

its not 18th amendment, its money laundering

Biggest mistake by previous govt to give certain rights especially archeology tourism to province as they have ruined the sites

Recommend 0
Frkh
Oct 27, 2018 08:58pm

@Masood you are being ironic, aren't you?

Recommend 0
Magnanimous approach
Oct 27, 2018 08:58pm

The matters like increased corruption and rebellious attitudes of Sindh Govt came to light after 18thAmdt, it concerns people interest directly, and can be termed as ab initio null and void, it was passed with malafide intention of escaping from accountability about wrong doings in financial matters. The CJP SC may please take suo moto, or some lawyer may please file constitutional petition to urgently abolish this inimical amendment from Constitution. The 18th Amdt promoted rebellion, and help embezzlement to corrupt elite rulers.

Recommend 0
Jalil Yousaf
Oct 27, 2018 09:08pm

Hell with the 18th Amendment. Don’t use these tactics Face the court and say what you have to in the courtroom. Pakistan can survive without 18th amendment but it can’t survive with plunderers like Zardari sharif.

Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Oct 27, 2018 09:10pm

What the tightening noose of NAB against Asif Ali Zardari in the present political scenario has anything to do with the repeal of 18th Amendment?

Recommend 0
Syed Hasan Aftab
Oct 27, 2018 09:15pm

Zardari and Bhutto are all corrupt and traitors who must be punished for their looting of country’s resources and causing corruption in all avenues.

Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Oct 27, 2018 09:22pm

Don't connect corruption with 18th amendments. The people of Sindh, Balochistan and KPK will rise up to thwart any effort to be made by the government to change the amendment, which has nothing to do with the politics. In fact, as per the Resolution passed in 1940, the provinces which now constitute Pakistan, volunteered for the creation of Pakistan based on some basic parameters, which were not less than complete autonomy under the federation of Pakistan. So, Mr. Zardari, you have destroyed whole Sindh by your acts of corruption in connivance with your cronies like Malik Riaz, Dr. Asim, Anwar Majed and MQM, which was also your partners in crime. It is now time that you pay back for your wrongdoings, and I am sure, this time, the people of Sindh will not come on streets to save and sing for you.

Recommend 0
ARIF
Oct 27, 2018 09:22pm

We stand by 18th amendment but not by you.

Recommend 0
Ayesha
Oct 27, 2018 09:25pm

Mr Zardari me have something there. "The powers that be" behind this present puppet government of PTI, have their own agendas at work.

Recommend 0
Mahmood
Oct 27, 2018 09:43pm

Oh dear! What a dielama for Mr. Zardari - the exalted one.

Sorry, but it failed to bring a tear to my eye.

You deserve what's coming to you.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 27, 2018 09:45pm

That is natural. Your brokered 18th amendment has proved to be the biggest ever bucket produced to fill-out and plunder resources for further disposal out of the country in personal coffers.

Recommend 0
JamShed Khan
Oct 27, 2018 09:50pm

Repealing 18th amendment will be the greatest conspiracy against Pakistan.

Recommend 0

