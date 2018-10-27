DAWN.COM

KP police officer goes missing in Islamabad

Shakeel QararOctober 27, 2018

A file photo of SP Tahir Khan. — Photo by author
An official of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has gone missing from the Ramna neighbourhood of Islamabad, it emerged on Saturday.

Superintendent of police (SP) Tahir Khan, who was deployed in the Peshawar rural zone, had left his residence in the capital for a walk on Friday evening but did not return home, police said.

Khan's family members have expressed the fear that he may have been abducted. His mobile phone is also currently powered off, federal police officials said.

Senior Superintendent Police (operations) Mohammad Amin Bukhari told DawnNewsTV police teams have been constituted to look for SP Khan.

"It cannot be said at this point whether he was kidnapped or he met an accident," SSP Bukhari said.

KP police has been informed of SP Khan's disappearance.

