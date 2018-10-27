Air Marshal Arshad Malik takes over as PIA CEO, president

After taking charge as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the national carrier, Air Marshal Arshad Malik has said he is "well aware" of the challenges faced by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), a statement issued on Friday said.

Malik served in the Pakistan Air Force for forty years, during which he rose to the rank of Air Marshal.

Prior to joining PIA, he was serving as the vice chief of air staff. He is a recipient of the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (M), Sitara-e-Imtaiz (M) and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (M).

In an opening message to employees of PIA, Malik said that in order to improve the airline, the main points he would work towards were improving overall flight regularity and punctuality as well as improved services for passengers so that the revenue of the airline can be increased.

He said that the aim was to achieve profitability so that the airline's liabilities can be payed off.

Malik added that PIA's system would be "brought at par with best standards and practices in the aviation industry".

The new PIA chief said that the airline's human resources were a "national asset" and there would be no retrenchment.

However, he added, that those found trying to tarnish the image of the airline or Pakistan would not be tolerated.

"It is the duty and responsibility of everyone in the airline to work for the betterment of the airline and there is no doubt that PIA will God-willing achieve great success very soon."

Although PIA was facing financial and administrative problems, Malik said that with his faith in God and on the basis of the principles of the Quaid-e-Azam, he had no doubt that PIA would once again achieve its past glory.

He said that he was grateful to God for receiving the opportunity to serve Pakistan in a new arena as well as to the Pakistani government for showing "confidence in him for the revival and turn around of PIA".

Malik added that although the way forward is difficult it was "certainly achievable".