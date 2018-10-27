DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC wants Karachi encroachments cleared within 15 days

Shafi BalochUpdated October 27, 2018

Email

Chief justice says authorities do not need anyone's permission to clear encroachments in Karachi. — Photo/File
Chief justice says authorities do not need anyone's permission to clear encroachments in Karachi. — Photo/File

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday granted 15 more days to city authorities to clear encroachments all over Karachi.

The CJP, who heard cases in the Supreme Court (SC) Karachi registry today, told Additional Inspector General (AIG) Amir Sheikh — the city's police chief — that since a court order to clear encroachments was already present, the authorities did not need anyone's permission to launch a citywide operation.

The AIG assured the court that he was "ready to assist in whatever way [police] can".

Karachi Mayor Waseem, while briefing the top judge on the anti-encroachment drive, claimed that the authorities had cleared "up to 70 per cent of the Empress Market".

The chief justice, however, was not satisfied and said that the authorities must clear surrounding areas as well.

The mayor pointed out that many welfare organisations serve lunches and dinners to the poor and homeless on footpaths. "Should we clear them too?" he asked.

The CJP told the mayor to provide welfare organisations alternative locations where they could feed the poor. At this, Akhtar replied that he does not have the magisterial powers to do so.

Advocate Masroor, a senior lawyer, also directed the court's attention to encroachments in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi, which, he said, had been "sold off" by MQM leaders Babar Ghauri and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

At this, the mayor said that "[to pursue] Babar Ghauri, we will have to go abroad".

The court's instructions come days after Karachi police resorted to using water cannons to disperse residents of Pakistan Quarters, who were protesting against 'forced eviction', that was in line with the apex court's orders. Following the protest, the SC had extended the eviction deadline by two months.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Banned groups
Updated October 27, 2018

Banned groups

The opaque decision-making when it comes to curb militant groups harms the country’s international standing.
October 27, 2018

Concern over INGOs

A LETTER signed by envoys of the US, EU, Canada, Australia, Japan and Norway has requested the Pakistani government...
October 27, 2018

Justice for Khashoggi

OVER the past few weeks, Saudi Arabia has come under unprecedented international pressure over the brutal murder of...
October 26, 2018

Lopsided foreign ties

THE tightrope that Pakistan must walk in balancing its interests in relations with predominantly Muslim countries in...
October 26, 2018

Plastic pollution

EIGHT individuals from Europe, Russia and Japan were asked to keep a diary of everything they ate for a small study....
October 26, 2018

Clash over evictions

EVEN if there is a legal case to be made out, the optics were horrendous. Scores, if not hundreds, of protesting men...