Actress Sangam Rana's murder suspects walk free after mother 'forgives' them

Rana BilalUpdated October 27, 2018

Stage actress Sangam Rana. — Photo by author.
A Lahore sessions court on Saturday acquitted all three accused in stage actress Sangam Rana's murder case after the victim's mother forgave them in the court.

In December 2015, after Sangam was found dead at her residence, police had suspected foul play and treated it as a murder case despite her relatives insisting that she had committed suicide.

Days later, the deceased's mother, Sughran Bibi, had filed an application alleging that her daughter was murdered and that her death was being portrayed as suicide to mislead the police.

However, Sughra Bibi today pardoned Akash Ramzan, Usman and Amna Bibi — the three accused in the case — following which the additional sessions judge passed the order of their acquittal.

Captain
Oct 27, 2018 03:12pm

Strange...

Recommend 0
humsafar
Oct 27, 2018 03:27pm

Above all money matters a lot. Pity.

Recommend 0
Right Voice
Oct 27, 2018 03:33pm

A very wrong practice to forgive criminals. No justice for the lady in this case.

Recommend 0

