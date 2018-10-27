Actress Sangam Rana's murder suspects walk free after mother 'forgives' them

A Lahore sessions court on Saturday acquitted all three accused in stage actress Sangam Rana's murder case after the victim's mother forgave them in the court.

In December 2015, after Sangam was found dead at her residence, police had suspected foul play and treated it as a murder case despite her relatives insisting that she had committed suicide.

Days later, the deceased's mother, Sughran Bibi, had filed an application alleging that her daughter was murdered and that her death was being portrayed as suicide to mislead the police.

However, Sughra Bibi today pardoned Akash Ramzan, Usman and Amna Bibi — the three accused in the case — following which the additional sessions judge passed the order of their acquittal.