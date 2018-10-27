DAWN.COM

SC reinstates ban on airing of Indian content on TV channels

Shafi BalochUpdated October 27, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar. — Photo/File
The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday reinstated a ban on the transmission of Indian content on local television channels, setting aside an earlier verdict by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a case filed by the United Producers Association pertaining to the broadcast of foreign content on Pakistani television channels in the SC Karachi registry today.

"They are trying to [obstruct the construction] of our dam and we cannot even ban their channels?" the top judge fumed as he ordered the broadcast of Indian shows to be "shut down" before adding that the authorities should "only air appropriate content".

In 2016, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had imposed a complete ban on airing Indian content on local television and FM radio channels.

The decision was largely seen as a tit-for-tat move after similar actions were taken by some channels and the entertainment industry in India against Pakistani content and artists.

In 2017, the LHC had lifted the Pemra-imposed ban, declaring it null and void as the federal government had no objections regarding the same.

Abdullah
Oct 27, 2018 01:49pm

Ban Indian channels as well.

kitkat
Oct 27, 2018 01:53pm

Good step. Next ban all news about India .and stop playing cricket with India.

M. Saeed
Oct 27, 2018 01:56pm

Very good decision by the CJP. He should also forbid the airing of Indian filmi faces in advertisements made for various Pakistani products, as well.

shahzad Khaliq
Oct 27, 2018 02:01pm

Give us alternate DTH ......

ksl
Oct 27, 2018 02:07pm

ok fine this will be good for both countries

Mobin
Oct 27, 2018 02:08pm

Good

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 27, 2018 02:11pm

Good move, no more foreign channels who spread propaganda against our honorable army, judiciary and other institutions and favour some of their close associates and politicians. Also, we have to closely monitor some of our channels, selected anchors and politicians, who continuously malign our institutions and portray black picture of our country - we all know, who they are.

M. Emad
Oct 27, 2018 02:13pm

Pakistan closing its door.

Babu
Oct 27, 2018 02:18pm

Good. Avoid the garbage.

Waseem Bahadur
Oct 27, 2018 02:19pm

@M. Emad closing doors of vulgarity, propaganda, cultural attack, ethics and so on? Yes then it’s a great decision. Which doors you want to open?

Rubina
Oct 27, 2018 02:20pm

A very good order by CJP. I hope this will be implemented strongly this time. We have been tired of seeing Indian Stuff on all channels during prime time. It is not that I'm against Indian dramas as some are very good indeed but when open the TV, we should know that we are in Pakistan.

Rubina
Oct 27, 2018 02:25pm

@kitkat

Please don't get sarcastic. Lately there has been too much Indian stuff on our local Channels. I doubt if Pakistani stuff is even 50% of total Indian content that is being shown on Pakistani TV.

Point blnk
Oct 27, 2018 02:34pm

Ban Indian muvies in cinemas if you have guts...

Shampee
Oct 27, 2018 02:39pm

Ban morning shows, concert them to educational or moral building platforms.

Syed
Oct 27, 2018 02:41pm

Good decision. Also ban all indian movie in pakistan which is the main revenue generating source for india

Nisar Ahmed
Oct 27, 2018 02:42pm

Then why are you dying to play cricket with India when India doesn't want to play with you

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 27, 2018 02:43pm

Great move by the wonderful Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Ajin Vincent
Oct 27, 2018 02:47pm

@Syed major source f income for Indian movies s pakistan market? Srsly? It wont even affect Indian movie industry

Srini
Oct 27, 2018 02:53pm

Just curious to know , what will India loose in this regard?

desi dimag
Oct 27, 2018 02:54pm

People will watch it on YouTube.

Asif
Oct 27, 2018 03:01pm

Yes, get rid of all Indian channels, from now on only Chinese channels should be allowed

Arshad
Oct 27, 2018 03:15pm

Excellent move with perfect timing and should be calculated move. Keep it up and be confident and firm on this decision

A.Ali
Oct 27, 2018 03:21pm

Well done...

Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 27, 2018 03:23pm

Good decision.

Umair Farooqi
Oct 27, 2018 03:25pm

Stop showing indian movies.

Jjacky
Oct 27, 2018 03:30pm

@Ajin Vincent on the contrary pakistani cinemas are surviving on ondian movies.

Nasir
Oct 27, 2018 03:38pm

Brilliant decision.

SajjadX
Oct 27, 2018 03:38pm

Ban indian movies on busses as well.

Devendra
Oct 27, 2018 03:40pm

Will this help?

Asif Qadri
Oct 27, 2018 03:45pm

Why did CJP did not ban showing of Indian movies? These should also be banned forthwith.

Khan
Oct 27, 2018 03:49pm

Ban channels on dish service as well

Ehsan
Oct 27, 2018 03:52pm

@Babu to what?

Imran
Oct 27, 2018 03:55pm

We should at least allow a maximum of 20% foreign content on our TV channels. Shutting down ourselves from the rest of the world is not the answer in today’s globalised society.

NACParis
Oct 27, 2018 04:07pm

Pakistani channels are much better and more interesting than Indians therefore should be banned permanently.

Gulzar
Oct 27, 2018 04:08pm

Good news

Ravi
Oct 27, 2018 04:15pm

Please ban News about India also in media.

