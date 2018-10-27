SC reinstates ban on airing of Indian content on TV channels
The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday reinstated a ban on the transmission of Indian content on local television channels, setting aside an earlier verdict by the Lahore High Court (LHC).
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a case filed by the United Producers Association pertaining to the broadcast of foreign content on Pakistani television channels in the SC Karachi registry today.
"They are trying to [obstruct the construction] of our dam and we cannot even ban their channels?" the top judge fumed as he ordered the broadcast of Indian shows to be "shut down" before adding that the authorities should "only air appropriate content".
In 2016, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had imposed a complete ban on airing Indian content on local television and FM radio channels.
The decision was largely seen as a tit-for-tat move after similar actions were taken by some channels and the entertainment industry in India against Pakistani content and artists.
In 2017, the LHC had lifted the Pemra-imposed ban, declaring it null and void as the federal government had no objections regarding the same.
Comments (36)
Ban Indian channels as well.
Good step. Next ban all news about India .and stop playing cricket with India.
Very good decision by the CJP. He should also forbid the airing of Indian filmi faces in advertisements made for various Pakistani products, as well.
Give us alternate DTH ......
ok fine this will be good for both countries
Good
Good move, no more foreign channels who spread propaganda against our honorable army, judiciary and other institutions and favour some of their close associates and politicians. Also, we have to closely monitor some of our channels, selected anchors and politicians, who continuously malign our institutions and portray black picture of our country - we all know, who they are.
Pakistan closing its door.
Good. Avoid the garbage.
@M. Emad closing doors of vulgarity, propaganda, cultural attack, ethics and so on? Yes then it’s a great decision. Which doors you want to open?
A very good order by CJP. I hope this will be implemented strongly this time. We have been tired of seeing Indian Stuff on all channels during prime time. It is not that I'm against Indian dramas as some are very good indeed but when open the TV, we should know that we are in Pakistan.
@kitkat
Please don't get sarcastic. Lately there has been too much Indian stuff on our local Channels. I doubt if Pakistani stuff is even 50% of total Indian content that is being shown on Pakistani TV.
Ban Indian muvies in cinemas if you have guts...
Ban morning shows, concert them to educational or moral building platforms.
Good decision. Also ban all indian movie in pakistan which is the main revenue generating source for india
Then why are you dying to play cricket with India when India doesn't want to play with you
Great move by the wonderful Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.
@Syed major source f income for Indian movies s pakistan market? Srsly? It wont even affect Indian movie industry
Just curious to know , what will India loose in this regard?
People will watch it on YouTube.
Yes, get rid of all Indian channels, from now on only Chinese channels should be allowed
Excellent move with perfect timing and should be calculated move. Keep it up and be confident and firm on this decision
Well done...
Good decision.
Stop showing indian movies.
@Ajin Vincent on the contrary pakistani cinemas are surviving on ondian movies.
Brilliant decision.
Ban indian movies on busses as well.
Will this help?
Why did CJP did not ban showing of Indian movies? These should also be banned forthwith.
Ban channels on dish service as well
@Babu to what?
We should at least allow a maximum of 20% foreign content on our TV channels. Shutting down ourselves from the rest of the world is not the answer in today’s globalised society.
Pakistani channels are much better and more interesting than Indians therefore should be banned permanently.
Good news
Please ban News about India also in media.