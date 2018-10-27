DAWN.COM

Complete shutdown being observed in occupied Kashmir to mark 'Black Day'

Dawn.comOctober 27, 2018

A complete shutdown is being observed in occupied Kashmir to mark the 'Black Day'. — Photo courtesy of Government of Pakistan Twitter.
A complete shutdown is being observed in occupied Kashmir today to mark the "Black Day", the day the Indian forces had first entered the valley in 1947 — Radio Pakistan reported.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), as well as around world capitals, are observing the day and taking out rallies.

According to Radio Pakistan, the "Black Day" is observed to show the world that India has occupied Kashmir against the will of its people and was "denying them their inalienable right to self-determination".

The Government of Pakistan has reiterated its unwavering support to the Kashmir cause, saying: "Pakistan will continue to support the brave people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for the UN Commission of Inquiry to investigate human rights abuses by Indian occupation forces.

"Pakistan will not relent in its moral, political and diplomatic support until the Kashmiris realise their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions," he stated.

President Dr Arif Alvi paid "homage to the sacrifices of our brethren in occupied Kashmir and reiterate our unflinching and steadfast moral, diplomatic and political support for the just cause of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir".

