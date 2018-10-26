SC special bench to hear NAB's review petition against Hudaibya case judgement on Oct 29

A special bench of the Supreme Court will on Monday hear the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) review petition against the top court's judgement regarding reopening of the Hudaibya Paper Mills (HPM) reference.

The apex court had in December last year rejected NAB’s appeal against the 2014 Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict to quash the Rs1.2 billion Hudaibya corruption reference against the Sharif family. The bureau had submitted a review petition against the SC verdict.

According to a supplementary cause list issued by the SC, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam will take up the review petition at 1pm on October 29. Justices Qazi Faez Isa and Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel will be the other members of the bench. The same bench had rejected the NAB appeal last year.

NAB had prepared the HPM reference against the Sharif family after the 1999 military coup which toppled the Nawaz Sharif government.

The LHC had on March 11, 2014 quashed the reference, but NAB did not challenge it in the apex court. The matter resurfaced during the hearing of the Panama Papers case.

A five-judge bench hearing the Panama Papers case had made a number of observations on the revival of the HPM reference. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, in his dissenting note in the April 20, 2017 verdict, had also discussed the reference in detail and criticised the chairman and the prosecutor general of NAB for not challenging the LHC judgement.

Subsequently, NAB had filed an appeal in the apex court against the LHC verdict, but the bureau could not satisfy the three-judge SC bench for filing a time-barred case.

In its detailed judgement, the apex court had held that legal process was abused and due process was denied to Nawaz Sharif, his brother and then Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and other respondents through “protracted” proceedings in the reference.

“We have come to the painful conclusion that respondents 1 to 9 were denied due process,” Justice Isa had written in a 34-page verdict.

“The legal process was abused by keeping the reference pending indefinitely and unreasonably,” the judgement had regretted, adding that the respondents were denied the right to vindicate themselves since the reference served no purpose but to oppress them.