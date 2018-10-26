DAWN.COM

Pakistan beat Australia by 11 runs, clinch 10th consecutive T20 series victory

AFPUpdated October 26, 2018

Muhammad Hafez celebrates after dismissing Australian cricketer Alex Carey.—AFP
Shadab Khan takes a diving catch to dismiss Australian cricketer Chris Lynn. —AFP
Pakistan upstaged Australia by 11 runs in the second Twenty20 international in Dubai to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday.

Sarfaraz had opted to bat first after winning the toss. Babar Azam hit a 44-ball 45 with three boundaries while Mohammad Hafeez scored a quick 34-ball 40 with two sixes and three boundaries ar Dubai stadium.

Nathan Coulter-Nile finished with 3-18 while Billay Stanlake took 2-36.

For Australia Glenn Maxwell top scored with 52.

Pakistan, who won the first match by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, had brought senior batsman Shoaib Malik in place of Hussain Talat.

Australia, bowled out for a paltry 89 in Abu Dhabi, replaced spinner Ashton Agar with allrounder Mitchell Mrash in the XI.

The third match will be played in Dubai, on Sunday.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

Comments (13)

1000 characters
J,Gamble
Oct 26, 2018 09:29pm

Projected score 167

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Oct 26, 2018 09:43pm

wrong decision by sarfaraz

Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 26, 2018 09:54pm

Hope the Aussies give fight this time and make the match interesting.

Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 26, 2018 09:55pm

Babar is playing well but he is scoring little slow. Very slow infact

Recommend 0
Farhan
Oct 26, 2018 10:24pm

Usual middle overs' frustration and collapse!

Recommend 0
wsyed
Oct 26, 2018 10:37pm

Useless Sarfraz afraid to bat, decides to send in lowlers ahead of him. Please retire Sarfraz, save nation the embarrassment.

Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 26, 2018 10:58pm

@wsyed Absolutely right. Bring in Rizwan as keeper and make shoiab the captain.

Recommend 0
Azhar
Oct 26, 2018 10:59pm

Sarfaraz useless batsman.

Recommend 0
Arif
Oct 26, 2018 11:43pm

Is this the same Sarfraz the so called STREET FIGHTER FROM KRACHI or he is a COWARD....A big question mark on his leadership skills....

Recommend 0
Manjur Chowdhry BD
Oct 26, 2018 11:44pm

Middle order needs help. Asif and Talat haven't proved themselves yet because the top order is reluctant to score at a rapid pace!

Recommend 0
Pakistan
Oct 27, 2018 12:11am

Surfaraz face changes with every all .He looks immature and acts as if he is only the perfect player.

Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 27, 2018 12:35am

Pakistan have won it. Ten consecutive series win a unique record. Congrats team green and Sarfraz. Shut up call to Sarfraz haters.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 27, 2018 12:46am

In the midst of these wins, the Pakistan coaches are forgetting that Pakistani upper order isn't batting as if they were playing T20s. Presently it looks as the bowlers will win us a game even if we score only a 100 in 20 overs but it won't last for ever.

Recommend 0

