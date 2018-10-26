Pakistan beat Australia by 11 runs, clinch 10th consecutive T20 series victory
Pakistan upstaged Australia by 11 runs in the second Twenty20 international in Dubai to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday.
Sarfaraz had opted to bat first after winning the toss. Babar Azam hit a 44-ball 45 with three boundaries while Mohammad Hafeez scored a quick 34-ball 40 with two sixes and three boundaries ar Dubai stadium.
Nathan Coulter-Nile finished with 3-18 while Billay Stanlake took 2-36.
For Australia Glenn Maxwell top scored with 52.
Pakistan, who won the first match by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, had brought senior batsman Shoaib Malik in place of Hussain Talat.
Australia, bowled out for a paltry 89 in Abu Dhabi, replaced spinner Ashton Agar with allrounder Mitchell Mrash in the XI.
The third match will be played in Dubai, on Sunday.
Squads:
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa
Comments (13)
Projected score 167
wrong decision by sarfaraz
Hope the Aussies give fight this time and make the match interesting.
Babar is playing well but he is scoring little slow. Very slow infact
Usual middle overs' frustration and collapse!
Useless Sarfraz afraid to bat, decides to send in lowlers ahead of him. Please retire Sarfraz, save nation the embarrassment.
@wsyed Absolutely right. Bring in Rizwan as keeper and make shoiab the captain.
Sarfaraz useless batsman.
Is this the same Sarfraz the so called STREET FIGHTER FROM KRACHI or he is a COWARD....A big question mark on his leadership skills....
Middle order needs help. Asif and Talat haven't proved themselves yet because the top order is reluctant to score at a rapid pace!
Surfaraz face changes with every all .He looks immature and acts as if he is only the perfect player.
Pakistan have won it. Ten consecutive series win a unique record. Congrats team green and Sarfraz. Shut up call to Sarfraz haters.
In the midst of these wins, the Pakistan coaches are forgetting that Pakistani upper order isn't batting as if they were playing T20s. Presently it looks as the bowlers will win us a game even if we score only a 100 in 20 overs but it won't last for ever.