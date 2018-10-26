Pakistan beat Australia by 11 runs, clinch 10th consecutive T20 series victory

Pakistan upstaged Australia by 11 runs in the second Twenty20 international in Dubai to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday.

Sarfaraz had opted to bat first after winning the toss. Babar Azam hit a 44-ball 45 with three boundaries while Mohammad Hafeez scored a quick 34-ball 40 with two sixes and three boundaries ar Dubai stadium.

Nathan Coulter-Nile finished with 3-18 while Billay Stanlake took 2-36.

For Australia Glenn Maxwell top scored with 52.

Pakistan, who won the first match by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, had brought senior batsman Shoaib Malik in place of Hussain Talat.

Australia, bowled out for a paltry 89 in Abu Dhabi, replaced spinner Ashton Agar with allrounder Mitchell Mrash in the XI.

The third match will be played in Dubai, on Sunday.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa