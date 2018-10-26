CPEC is not a burden on Pakistan's economy: Chinese envoys
The Chinese ambassador and deputy ambassador to Pakistan on Friday dismissed the notion that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a burden on the Pakistani economy, assuring that the multi-billion-dollar project is of as much benefit to the local economy as it is to the People's Republic.
Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Xing, while giving a media briefing in Islamabad, said: "CPEC is beneficial not only for China but also for Pakistan."
Xing said that "it is a wrong impression that only Chinese companies are benefiting from CPEC" or that "CPEC is a burden on Pakistan's economy."
The ambassador said that they are ready to "provide information and clear reservations" regarding the project at anytime.
The Chinese deputy ambassador, meanwhile, claimed that CPEC would create a further 700,000 jobs by 2030, while by 2022 Pakistan's energy needs will be met through its various initiatives.
Jing said that China wants to "improve and grow" Pakistan's industry and exports through CPEC and the One Belt, One Road initiative, adding that "$19 billion over 22 CPEC projects are being spent" as part of CPEC.
He further said that "some global powers do not want to see China grow and prosper", while also stressing that the "growth of Pakistan is essential for both China and the world."
"Some powers are bothered by Pakistan and China's cooperation, relationship and friendship," the envoy said.
Adding that the two neighbours remain unperturbed, Jing said that "they will continue to move forward through mutual cooperation at the policy level."
The Chinese deputy ambassador also rejected reports that CPEC projects carry a 14 per cent interest rate, branding them a "pack of lies".
"China's debt to Pakistan is 6.3pc of Pakistan's total debt," he said. "Pakistan only has to pay 2pc interest. It has 15 to 20 years to repay the loan. From 2020 to 2021, Pakistan has to pay between $300m and $400m."
The Chinese deputy ambassador said that CPEC's initial projects are on track to be completed by early 2019.
Of the 22 initial projects, he said, 10 — seven of which are power plants — have already been completed, whereas 12 are ongoing.
"As part of these 12 projects, we are building the Karakoram Highway Phase 2, dry port, Karachi-Lahore Motorway," he said, adding that "thoroughfares, freezone, a city master plan and schools" are also being built in Gwadar.
He said that in future Iran and Afghanistan could also be added to CPEC.
so if 14 % are lies . where does the truth lie ? Mr Envoy
As usual, both PMLN and PPP are promoting dirty propaganda to malign PM Imran Khan and his government and blaming them for the financial mess created by them. Obviously, they will do anything to safeguard their looted money and properties.
"Pakistan only has to pay 2pc interest. It has 15 to 20 years to repay the loan. From 2020 to 2021, Pakistan has to pay between $300m and $400m."
what part of the above statement you do not understand ?
CPEC will make Pakistan market of Chinese goods... If Pakistan has talent to move to service economy thats a good thing, which means Pakistan can provide services to world while goods come from China. But given education standard of country, i predict Pakistanis will become employees of chinese firms... This will reduce inflation as chinese goods are cheaper but run a risk to local industry... Frankly its all upto Pakistan citizen to either make CPEC a boon or curse... My take given innovation capability of citizen risk is high for success. Truly i wish you luck
CPEC is bound to become the cementing bond between various countries of the region and developing in unison, leaving the onlookers far behind and burning in fire of jealousy.
What is the interest rate?
Who cares.
What else can he say.
Truth has been murdered in our country. We never come to know what is true. Unforrunate
7% Interest and another 7% or more insurance
Payment in Dollar terms will figure out more than 30 percent in Rupees
Pak needs CPEC, so does China. The Western world is afraid of China's rise and that is why they are creating all the huddles in front of CPEC. If what I say is not true then why every country including US and India are suddenly so concerned about Pak? Why are they denying Pak its rights?
Because if this project is successfully completed then China will rise but so will Pak. China has no choice but to help Pak because the road to China's success goes through Pak. Pak leaders have to watch for Pak's interest and demand its share and China will have no choice but to comply because after spending $100 billion on the project, China will have no choice but to sustain it otherwise it will be a lose, lose proposition for China. All Pak has to make sure is that the project is completed with honesty where all Provinces/rich and poor benefit from it. However, it is a different thing if the leadership's personal interests supersede the country's interest.
If terms are so favourable to Pakistan what is holding back to put them in public domain?
At which interest rate we borrowed or invested 60 billion $?
@TM - That is expected in India!
If CPEC is NOT a burden, why not publish all the conracts so that people can judge for themselves? Why the secrecy?
@Nileshpot Well said
@N_Saq You are living in dream. Wake up.. Chinese will never lose a Penny but Pakistan can lose a lot just like Srilanka. Pakistan may need to handover Gawadar to China and many more to pay loans..
while I donot agree that China's loans are just 6.3% of pakistans burden of around $90 billion but around 25%...if the 2% interest payment on 22 billion dollars already taken starts in 2020 than that will come to 440 million dollars annually until the loan is repaid...that comes to around Rs55 billion annually and is not too high...!but over 20 years Pakistan might have to pay just one trillion in interest apart from the approx. Rs 4000 billion in actuals...that tries to factor in the rupee price in 20 years...!!!it is not peanuts and that is approx. one third of the Chinese possible loan totals...!and the PTI which is now celebrating more loans must thing about it...???
@N_Saq: Good comment. Mutually beneficial project for both nations, no doubt.
But it has become. Cant the envoys see, how PM Imran Khan, running door to door to pay off.
@N_Saq, optimism is always good. Reality is something else. Investing in Infrastructure is the best thing, one can do to trigger economic growth. Then, one fail to understand why CPEC details are secret and not in public knowledge. Even if there's harsh repayment clause, public deserves to know. There's even media reports, that from 2020 repayment will be around 350 million USD. For 60 billion USD worth projects, how the repayment will be 350 million USD odd? There are hidden clauses, which the Govt does not want to reveal to IMF and Public at large. If you go by Sri Lanka experience, it will be taking over the asset for 100 years lease. This is the reason IMF is worried, as their money will go to these Chinese entities.
@Well meaning.... it's 2 percent mentioned in this article. Much lower than even Saudi loan and IMF packages... Still I believe China should reconsider its policy to protect local businesses interest.. after all these projects not entirely for China.. must give due share to participating countries
2 percent interest per month
@IT MAKES ME LAUGH Then why are you here?
Why are both Pakistan and China not being transparent about CPEC? Seems like there is something they want to hide.
There is no denying the fact that many Indians are jealous of CPEC and many Pakistanis think because Indians are jealous , it should be just good for Pakistan. Most Indians nor Pakistanis understand development economics.
@Well meaning read the dam article then you will know. It’s 2%.
All a pack of lies.....£300 to £400 million interest? 700,000 jobs for whom? What about the local energy needs? Local industries who will these be set up by and owned by whom and who will work for them? What 22 initiative projects and who have they been allocated too? lots of unanswered questions?
Pakistan need to acknowledge its friendship but not at the cost of Pakistanis loss.....friendship isnt just one way.
@Well meaning .The envoy already mentioned in the news conference that loans to Pakistan are at 2 % which is half the market rate and loans payable after 15 to 20 years. The balance of payment problems facing pakistan are not related to Cpec projects but the free trade agreement with China is mson cause.
@N_Saq...ok good. But what is interest rate?Why so secret?
@Alla Bux well said
If the interest rate is not 14% then what is the actual rate? Why the chinese envoy did not disclose?
If CPEC terms are as good as the envoy says why not make it public. If both countries are benefiting then why leave scope for rumours. If $19 billion invested and Chinese loan is only $6 billion then difference of $13 billion is Pakistan’s own money.