Nawaz's lawyer seeks to move court against information minister

Dawn.com | Mohammad ImranOctober 26, 2018

Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry. — File

Nawaz Sharif's lawyers Khawaja Haris and Zubair Khalid on Friday asked Accountability Judge Arshad Malik to take notice of Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry's remarks on the Hill Metal Establishment case, in which the minister had stated that Nawaz Sharif "would go to prison again".

At the outset of today's hearing on the references against Nawaz, Haris said that the court should take action against "the minister giving statements about you [the court] and Nawaz Sharif's arrest. This falls in your jurisdiction and you should take action against it."

He added: "If action is not taken against this, it would create problems for the court."

To this, Judge Malik said: "Was Chaudhry's statement general or was it a statement specifically targeting the court?"

He also told Haris and Khalid to file a written petition in court and attach a clipping of the news report that contains the said statement.

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Capital Talk' on Thursday, Chaudhry had said that everyone knows the facts of the Hill Metal Establishment case and that Nawaz Sharif will "definitely go to prison again".

Today, after Haris and Khalid's remarks in court were reported, Chaudhry tweeted from his official account and said: "Had Khawaja Haris is a senior lawyer, and had he not taken millions in fees [from Nawaz Sharif's family] even he would have admitted that Nawaz Sharif should be punished. It is unfortunate that such fool-proof cases take years to be completed."

He added: "The opposition neither has any leadership nor any vision, they are only playing politics to save their money and more than fifty of them will go to jail."

Khaja
Oct 26, 2018 03:59pm

Looks like some instruments are working hard to send Nawaz Sharif back to jail.

BhaRAT
Oct 26, 2018 04:06pm

@Khaja No one but Nawaz Sharif himself is working hard to go back to prison by not providing the money trail

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 26, 2018 04:11pm

Truth always hurt and bitter to swallow - what would you say when a thief is caught and asked to proof his or her innocent in the court?

Mian
Oct 26, 2018 04:17pm

@Khaja why not? Specially when he is not providing any legitimacy for his wealth abroad.

