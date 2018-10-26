DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PMSA begins cleanup of Mubarak Village oil spill: PDMA

Dawn.com | Syed Ali ShahUpdated October 26, 2018

Email

Tar and oil are wreaking havoc on the entire stretch of coast from Mubarak Village to Churna Island. —File Photo
Tar and oil are wreaking havoc on the entire stretch of coast from Mubarak Village to Churna Island. —File Photo

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) told Dawn.com on Friday that the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has sent boats and equipment for a cleanup operation along the Mubarak Village-Churna Island coastal belt which has been affected by an oil spill from an underground pipeline.

Assistant Director of PDMA Ajay Kumar Sewani said that the area fell under the jurisdiction of the PMSA.

After the oil spill polluted the stretch of the Sindh-Balochistan coastal belt, the Balochistan Environmental Protection Agency (BEPA) had on Thursday ordered Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BPPL) to halt its operations.

A notification was issued in this regard by the provincial environment agency to BPPL warning that if operations continued, severe damage would be inflicted on marine life.

In a disclosure of material information addressed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, Byco Company Secretary Majid Muaqtadir said: "Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited continues to operate its crude oil refineries. Certain reports on media suggest that an oil spill has taken place near Mubarak Village in Balochistan and attribute this to a nearby oil refinery or other unknown source".

The statement said that no leak or loss of contaminant had taken place from BPPL's installations and stated, "all such reports purporting to the contrary are totally baseless, false, irresponsible and misleading".

It added that BEPA and PMSA had both confirmed that there is "no oil spill from Byco's Single Point Mooring (SPM) or pipeline".

The BEPA on Friday also placed a temporary ban on all tour operators at Charna Island who were operating without no-objection certificates (NOC).

The order stated that these operators had not submitted an environmental management plan and added that the Regional Environmental Protection Agency office at Hub would facilitate the registration process.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the pollution caused by the oil spill, and instructed the fisheries and environmental department to contact concerned federal departments and submit their reports.

The CM also directed them to report the damage caused to aquatic life due to the incident.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Bossman
Oct 26, 2018 03:47pm

So much for CSR !

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 26, 2018 04:29pm

Every oil refinery has its effluent as the last product, which is generally used to extract some residual products including lubricants and Bitumen, which is used in road surfacing etc. If lubricant separation plant is not included in the refinery, then the effluent is generally dumped in some ground reservoir in a depression, protected with barriers to restrict animals and trespassers. If such storage is not made or is insufficient, refinery effluents just flow out and find their own course.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

October 26, 2018

Lopsided foreign ties

THE tightrope that Pakistan must walk in balancing its interests in relations with predominantly Muslim countries in...
October 26, 2018

Plastic pollution

EIGHT individuals from Europe, Russia and Japan were asked to keep a diary of everything they ate for a small study....
October 26, 2018

Clash over evictions

EVEN if there is a legal case to be made out, the optics were horrendous. Scores, if not hundreds, of protesting men...
Saudi loan
Updated October 25, 2018

Saudi loan

Why should PM Khan simply be taken at his word?
October 25, 2018

Power crisis

FEDERAL Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan’s admission before a Senate panel that deep-rooted corruption and...
October 25, 2018

Sindh ATCs’ performance

IN a society such as ours, where terrorism and violent crime are found in abundance, it is imperative that the law...