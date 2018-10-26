Will make sure JIT gets all the records in fake bank account case: CJP
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday said he will make sure that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing fake bank accounts receives all the documents they need from the Sindh government.
Under the chief justice's stewardship, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court heard the case in which the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claims that Rs54 billion were transferred through 107 fake accounts.
The top judge, during the hearing at the SC Karachi registry, issued directives for Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah to meet him in his chamber tomorrow, despite being told by advocate general Sindh that the CM was out of city.
"Where is the Sindh chief secretary; there are reports of non-cooperation," remarked Justice Nisar soon after the hearing began.
"We have given all the records," the chief secretary claimed.
JIT head Ahsan Sadiq confirmed the development, saying: "We have received the documents but need to conduct their scrutiny."
Despite the chief secretary and the JIT head's statements, the chief justice appeared discontented, and remarked: "Tell the chief minister to come see me in the chamber. I am in Karachi until [the JIT] does not receive each and every record."
His stance soon softened as he acknowledged: "All secretaries have assured their complete cooperation. This cooperation should continue."
The judge, however, made it clear that "strict action will be taken against those who do not follow court orders."
The chief justice said he was "confident that [Advocate General] Salman Talibuddin's presence, everyone would cooperate with the JIT".
DG FIA Bashir Memon, in a brief chat with the media outside the court, also confirmed that "the Sindh government has now started cooperating" with the investigation.
Meanwhile, detained banker Taha Raza, who is one of the accused in the case, told the court that he has fractured his leg and needs treatment.
The court granted Raza's request and ordered for him to be transferred to a hospital.
Fake bank accounts case
An FIA JIT had been investigating a 2015 case regarding fake accounts and fictitious transactions conducted through ‘benami’ accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and UBL.
Seven individuals, including PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, were said to be involved in using those accounts for suspicious transactions. The accounts were allegedly used to channel funds received through kickbacks.
While hearing a suo motu case regarding a delay in the FIA probe into the case, the SC had constituted a JIT to probe into the matter.
Bravo CJ. Got to unearth who is behind plundering nation's money like this.
Good, but when will this happen? The fake accounts case is dragging on for a while and need urgent attention, so that this case reach to its logical conclusion (based on evidence and proofs). Don't let big fish and corrupt mafia get away - it is a big test for judiciary and their integrity and impartiality.
Sindh Government is an entity gone beyond the control of Federal Government and its operational organs. Special means and devices would be required to get necessary information out of it.
Sindh is run by a mafia who's aim is to plunder public money and then launder it to Dubai and onward. It's a shame that this criminal organization uses its "democratic" political party as a front for their crimes. While they vanish with billions, the people are left to sing praises of their "sacrifices". This family is a curse for Sindh.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani .....I have all my reservations..The test case for not only Judiciary but other state Institutions...Like FIA...etc..This case also like many others does not seems to have its logical conclusion and the culprits will go Scot free..
Wonder why investigate since 2015 about fake bank accounts? Such practice has been inherent in the political arena of the country since decades back knowing criminal acts didn’t have Statue of Limitation per se! In short, rope of law must not be short!
These investigating agencies comprising appointees by the corrupt mafia will take so long that people will start criticising CJ and PTI for their failure.Time for CJ and PTI to take control and clean the system.Only one day is required to fix the problem or if we continue the existing investigation system we would not find anything in next 100 years.
After PMLN, PPP is gradually coming under the radar of Supreme Court. Better late than never. PPP is even worst than PML-N when it comes to corruption.