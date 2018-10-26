DAWN.COM

Rashid Rana’s work sold for Rs34m

From the NewspaperUpdated October 26, 2018

Rashid Rana's Red Carpet sold at Bonham's for Rs34.4 million. ─ Photo courtesy Boham's catalogue
LONDON: Artist Rashid Rana’s work, Red Carpet Series, fetched the highest price of Rs 34.4 million (200,000 pounds) among all art works by Pakistanis at an auction of modern and contemporary South Asian art at Bonham’s on Wednesday.

The second highest winner among Pakistanis was an untitled work by the late Sadequain, which was sold for Rs 12 million (75,000 pounds), according to a press release..

Other notable works sold were Abdur Rehman Chughtai’s The Saqui for 48,000 pounds and a drawing by Gulgee for 5000 pounds.

Rashid Rana holds the record for the highest price ever paid ─ $623,000 ─ for a work of art from Pakistan.

Despite his acclaim on the international stage, he remains virtually unknown at home.

Rana emerged on the art scene during the early years of this century with an innovative piece that drew praise for exploring new ideas and bold imagery.

Rashid Rana’s works encompass dramatically different modes, such as paintings, stainless steel sculptures, video installation, photo sculptures and photo mosaics.

The Asia Art Society recognised his achievements recently by conferring on him a coveted award.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2018

Comments (3)

Rana
Oct 26, 2018 07:10pm

Congratulations! Will he contribute to the betterment of Pakistan or the sufferings of humans? Being more sensitive, all the artists must realize the sufferings of humanity and do some charity work as well.

Dia
Oct 26, 2018 07:22pm

@Rana why should he? He earns in London and should help UK, right?

Life
Oct 26, 2018 08:08pm

@Rana : Please, first we don't know what he is earning and where he is spending and secondly this is his well deserved income and he has the right to spend the after tax income wherever he likes without giving a penny in charity.

