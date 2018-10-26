National Assembly auctions six cars, bike

ISLAMABAD: After auctioning surplus vehicles and buffaloes at the Prime Minister House, the federal government auctioned six used cars and a motorbike of the National Assembly.

“The National Assembly Secretariat has auctioned six surplus vehicles and a motorbike at price of Rs7,816,000 on Oct 24 in the light of the austerity drive of the government and directions of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser,” said a press release issued by the NA Secretariat on Thursday.

The vehicles included a Mercedes Benz, four Toyota Corollas, one Suzuki Bolan and a Honda CG-125 bike.

The reserved price of the vehicles was Rs4,774,603 whereas these were sold out for Rs7,816,000. The successful bidders would also have to deposit 10pc withholding taxafter which the actual value of the vehicles would be Rs8,597,600.

Last month, the government auctioned 61 surplus vehicles out of 102 initially marked for selling off at the Prime Minister House and an estimated Rs200 million was collected. Separately, the government earned Rs2.3 million by selling eight buffaloes.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2018

