National Assembly auctions six cars, bike

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated October 26, 2018

People examine vehicles during an auction organised by the National Highway Authority at a football ground on Oct 16. —Online
ISLAMABAD: After auctioning surplus vehicles and buffaloes at the Prime Minister House, the federal government auctioned six used cars and a motorbike of the National Assembly.

“The National Assembly Secretariat has auctioned six surplus vehicles and a motorbike at price of Rs7,816,000 on Oct 24 in the light of the austerity drive of the government and directions of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser,” said a press release issued by the NA Secretariat on Thursday.

The vehicles included a Mercedes Benz, four Toyota Corollas, one Suzuki Bolan and a Honda CG-125 bike.

The reserved price of the vehicles was Rs4,774,603 whereas these were sold out for Rs7,816,000. The successful bidders would also have to deposit 10pc withholding taxafter which the actual value of the vehicles would be Rs8,597,600.

Last month, the government auctioned 61 surplus vehicles out of 102 initially marked for selling off at the Prime Minister House and an estimated Rs200 million was collected. Separately, the government earned Rs2.3 million by selling eight buffaloes.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2018

Comments (7)

Shampee
Oct 26, 2018 11:30am

On state level iŕ is useless effort. No body is interested may be afraid to pay for such cars and become answerable for lifetime to supreme court anytime or nab for assets from where and why buying these cars.

Recommend 0
Malik S. Gujjar - Amsterdam
Oct 26, 2018 11:39am

Please also auction off all assets acquired by politicians through illegal means in the last 40 years of loot and plunder!

Recommend 0
R Sultan
Oct 26, 2018 12:19pm

What is the point? This isn't going to make the slightest bit of difference to our debt mountain!

Recommend 0
Zack stein
Oct 26, 2018 12:21pm

Is this really an initiative for a country of 200 million people. Nothing but a photo op but the fans are happy!

Recommend 0
Rubina
Oct 26, 2018 12:22pm

Good Action.

Recommend 0
Be honest
Oct 26, 2018 12:44pm

@R Sultan I wonder whether you know mathematics.

Recommend 0
ARIF
Oct 26, 2018 12:52pm

It happens in every government. There is no greatness in it.

Recommend 0

