Hamza asks Imran to reveal names of NRO seekers

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to tell [us] who sought the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for the Sharif family.

“Niazi Sahib... who has sought NRO from you. From where you have got this news. Neither we have nor we will seek NRO,” he said at a press conference here on Thursday.

He said Imran Khan was biased against the Sharif's and he should stop threatening them.

He said Shahbaz Sharif did not commit any illegality and he would be acquitted of all charges (in Ashiana housing scam).

“The National Accountability Bureau is playing in the hands of Imran Khan,” he said and asked the premier to stop threatening them (Sharifs) as they were not afraid of arrest.

“Imran had got Shahbaz arrested. Today the Supreme Court judges are saying that NAB has been politicised,” Hamza said and admitted that it was PML-N’s mistake that it could not do away with the NAB’s ‘black law’ which was introduced by a dictator Musharraf.

“It was our mistake that we could not repeal the black law of NAB despite getting the opportunity.”

To a question whether the PML-N would participate in the multi-party conference being convened by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Hamza said the party had not decided yet.

He also criticised the Punjab assembly speaker for suspending PML-N’s six MPAs on a ‘fake picture’ and rejected the committee in which 10 members are from treasury and two from opposition to probe hooliganism in the assembly.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2018

