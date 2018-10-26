Hamza asks Imran to reveal names of NRO seekers
LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to tell [us] who sought the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for the Sharif family.
“Niazi Sahib... who has sought NRO from you. From where you have got this news. Neither we have nor we will seek NRO,” he said at a press conference here on Thursday.
He said Imran Khan was biased against the Sharif's and he should stop threatening them.
He said Shahbaz Sharif did not commit any illegality and he would be acquitted of all charges (in Ashiana housing scam).
“The National Accountability Bureau is playing in the hands of Imran Khan,” he said and asked the premier to stop threatening them (Sharifs) as they were not afraid of arrest.
“Imran had got Shahbaz arrested. Today the Supreme Court judges are saying that NAB has been politicised,” Hamza said and admitted that it was PML-N’s mistake that it could not do away with the NAB’s ‘black law’ which was introduced by a dictator Musharraf.
“It was our mistake that we could not repeal the black law of NAB despite getting the opportunity.”
To a question whether the PML-N would participate in the multi-party conference being convened by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Hamza said the party had not decided yet.
He also criticised the Punjab assembly speaker for suspending PML-N’s six MPAs on a ‘fake picture’ and rejected the committee in which 10 members are from treasury and two from opposition to probe hooliganism in the assembly.
Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2018
Download the new Dawn mobile app here:
Comments (5)
Imran does not have to respond to such requests, Hamza, you have a lot to learn. In order to behave like a true democrat; politics is about serving the people selflessly; not about big projects to line up ones pocket. We all know what Imran meant by NRO seeker statement; simply put "there will be no forgiveness for the Corrupt"; you Hamza, or the entire Sharif family should not have a problem with that.
Whos is he? His only claim to fame is that he is son of Shahbaz Shareef. Because he is his son he is a leader, does he have any credential to be a leader?
This spoilt child should be brought down from his high horse.
Well said Hamza. If Kaptan makes a claim then he needs to back it up with evidence. He can not take people for fools who will listen and accept obediently.
"who sought the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for the Sharif family" beneficiary of public money please start from home and ask your father and uncle and also do not forget 2001 when your family silently left the country under NRO without telling their political allies who keep waiting for political struggle against against the then govt.