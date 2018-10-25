DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Kashmir remains the core unresolved agenda,' army chief says during visit to LoC

Dawn.comOctober 25, 2018

Email

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa talks to troops at the LoC. — Photo: DG ISPR Twitter
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa talks to troops at the LoC. — Photo: DG ISPR Twitter

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Pakistani troops deployed at the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the military's media wing said in a statement.

The army chief appreciated the "operational readiness and high morale" of troops during his visit to the Sarpir and Pandu sectors.

He said Pakistan Army is "fully invested in peace and stability of the region".

"However, we are ready and resolute in defending the motherland against any misadventure," Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief said the Kashmir issue continues to be a "core unresolved agenda" and reiterated his support for the right to self-determination of Kashmiris.

"We stand by the Kashmiris in their just historical stance," he was quoted as saying.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Haryanavi_Chora
Oct 25, 2018 07:45pm

All the best!!!

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 25, 2018 07:46pm

Kasmir is not a "point" of conflict but, a "mountain" of a conflict. If solved, we, the South Asians, would soon reach the top of the world in development and economic progress.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

CPEC moves into agriculture

CPEC moves into agriculture

The biggest concern in the whole enterprise is not mentioned: what does it mean for Pakistan’s own food security?

Opinion

Editorial

Saudi loan
Updated October 25, 2018

Saudi loan

Why should PM Khan simply be taken at his word?
October 25, 2018

Power crisis

FEDERAL Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan’s admission before a Senate panel that deep-rooted corruption and...
October 25, 2018

Sindh ATCs’ performance

IN a society such as ours, where terrorism and violent crime are found in abundance, it is imperative that the law...
October 24, 2018

Misuse of ECL

ON Monday, a Senate panel called for revamping ECL policy. Indeed, there appears to be no set criteria governing the...
Changeover in Swat
Updated October 24, 2018

Changeover in Swat

IT is an essential milestone in the long road back to normality in Swat. The return of security responsibilities and...