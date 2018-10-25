DAWN.COM

EPA halts operations of Byco after oil spill ruins Mubarak Village-Churna Island coastal belt

Ismail Sasoli | Qazi HassanUpdated October 25, 2018

Tar and oil are wreaking havoc on the entire stretch of coast from Mubarak Village to Churna Island. —Photo provided by author
Balochistan's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday ordered Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BPPL) to halt its operations after a stretch of the Sindh-Balochistan coastal belt became heavily polluted due to an oil spill from Byco's underground pipeline.

A notification was issued in this regard by the EPA to BPPL warning that if operations continue, severe damage would be inflicted on marine life.

Spillage of tar and oil has wreaked havoc on the entire stretch of the coast from Mubarak Village to Churna Island and a strong stench permeates the area, local residents and fishermen told DawnNewsTV.

Earlier in the day, Mubarak Village counsellor Sarfaraz Haroon complained that the spill has turned the popular picnic location known for its blue-green water into a black mess.

He urged the government to take notice of the matter and regretted that the incident was not the first to threaten the local economy, as many such episodes had occurred previously.

"If the government does not take the matter seriously, sea life will be completely destroyed [in the area]," he said, underscoring the need for immediate action.

Haroon said that turtles, dolphins, whales, and other marine organisms were all on borrowed time unless remedial steps were taken.

Local fishermen demanded that the government takes strict disciplinary action against the owners of the company responsible for the spill.

In January this year, the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs was briefed regarding the rising pollution levels in the sea.

The director general of ports and shipping, Asad Chandna, had told the committee that 450 to 500 million gallons of raw sewage were being discharged daily directly into the sea without any solution in sight to stop the pollution.

M. Saeed
Oct 25, 2018 08:13pm

Who owns the underground pipeline? The owner must be disciplined seriously and asked to repair the leakage earliest, or face serious consequences.

Shadmehr Mehrian
Oct 25, 2018 08:29pm

The government should close the company until further notice.

The Last Picture Show
Oct 25, 2018 08:49pm

The owners should be sued by the government for the full scale clean up of the beaches and compensation for coastal fishermen. Pakistan cannot turn it's back on the destruction of its environment. Put this company into bankruptcy and allow some other group to run it.

