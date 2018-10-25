Pakistani, British officials discuss extradition, money laundering cases
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability (SAPM) Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Thursday called on UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid in London.
The two discussed issues of mutual interest, particularly those related to the provision of mutual legal assistance, extradition requests, prisoner transfer agreements and steps to curb money laundering as well as recovery of assets acquired through illegal means.
Akbar and Javid also discussed matters pertaining to assistance and support on technical matters, analytical advice and capacity building.
The SAPM also held meetings with other representatives of the UK Government, including Debbie Price, deputy chief crown prosecutor of the International Justice and Organized Crime Division, and Philomena Creffield, head of the UK Central Authority.
During the meetings, it was decided that the two countries will work closely at the operational level, enhance their collaboration in the area of information sharing and also reviewed progress on specific extradition requests made to the UK government.
Akbar also called on the British prime minister’s anti-corruption champion, MP John Penrose, at Portcullis House to discuss strategies to curb corruption and plug existing loopholes at home and abroad.
Later on, the SAPM visited the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, where he was received by the UK Special Representative on Afghanistan and Pakistan, Gareth Bayley.
The two discussed a wide range of bilateral issues and expressed their commitment to work closely together.
Bayley reiterated the British government’s commitment to support Pakistan in its resolve towards fighting corruption.
We need the immediate result, not just the photo ops session.
This is the second meeting between them, still the same talks. No breakthrough.
Nothing seems to be moving in right direction to recover stolen money of Pakistan. All are talking in air and nothing concrete to recover the huge amount
keep it up- great job.
Good job, but result oriented discussions are always welcome, There are many famous and known acuused, some of them fugitives, first request UK to deport them to Pakistan, for others a standing request be filed.
Good bring back Dar and other fugitives from justice.
@Zafar Ahmed while u remain silent...dont complain...
When they refuse to deal with one of our biggest headache openly and boldly living since several decades in London getting millions of Pounds in ransom monies from Pakistan, what else can we expect from them?
Talks and talks for talks do not lead anywhere but to more talks … uselessly.