Pakistani, British officials discuss extradition, money laundering cases

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability (SAPM) Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Thursday called on UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid in London.

The two discussed issues of mutual interest, particularly those related to the provision of mutual legal assistance, extradition requests, prisoner transfer agreements and steps to curb money laundering as well as recovery of assets acquired through illegal means.

Akbar and Javid also discussed matters pertaining to assistance and support on technical matters, analytical advice and capacity building.

The SAPM also held meetings with other representatives of the UK Government, including Debbie Price, deputy chief crown prosecutor of the International Justice and Organized Crime Division, and Philomena Creffield, head of the UK Central Authority.

During the meetings, it was decided that the two countries will work closely at the operational level, enhance their collaboration in the area of information sharing and also reviewed progress on specific extradition requests made to the UK government.

Akbar also called on the British prime minister’s anti-corruption champion, MP John Penrose, at Portcullis House to discuss strategies to curb corruption and plug existing loopholes at home and abroad.

Later on, the SAPM visited the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, where he was received by the UK Special Representative on Afghanistan and Pakistan, Gareth Bayley.

The two discussed a wide range of bilateral issues and expressed their commitment to work closely together.

Bayley reiterated the British government’s commitment to support Pakistan in its resolve towards fighting corruption.