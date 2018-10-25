Court rejects Shahid Masood's plea for pre-arrest bail in PTV corruption case

A special court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday rejected an application for pre-arrest bail filed by Dr Shahid Masood in a case regarding his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million from state-run broadcaster Pakistan Television (PTV).

However, the former chairman of PTV had disappeared from court premises before he could be taken into custody.

According to the prosecution, Dr Masood had signed an agreement with a fake company to negotiate with the Pakistan Cricket Board for grant of rights to the PTV for coverage of cricket matches played in Pakistan. Because of the agreement, the PTV had to face heavy losses.

The Islamabad District Court had in June issued non-bailable warrants for Dr Masood's arrest following a request made by the FIA. He had subsequently appeared before the court and obtained interim bail.

Take a look: The dark side of news media

However, Special Judge Central Kamran Basharat Mufti on Thursday rejected the anchorperson's application for confirmation of interim pre-arrest bail.

The judge instead directed the authorities to arrest Dr Masood and present him before the court.