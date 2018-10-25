Court rejects Shahid Masood's plea for pre-arrest bail in PTV corruption case
A special court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday rejected an application for pre-arrest bail filed by Dr Shahid Masood in a case regarding his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million from state-run broadcaster Pakistan Television (PTV).
However, the former chairman of PTV had disappeared from court premises before he could be taken into custody.
According to the prosecution, Dr Masood had signed an agreement with a fake company to negotiate with the Pakistan Cricket Board for grant of rights to the PTV for coverage of cricket matches played in Pakistan. Because of the agreement, the PTV had to face heavy losses.
The Islamabad District Court had in June issued non-bailable warrants for Dr Masood's arrest following a request made by the FIA. He had subsequently appeared before the court and obtained interim bail.
However, Special Judge Central Kamran Basharat Mufti on Thursday rejected the anchorperson's application for confirmation of interim pre-arrest bail.
The judge instead directed the authorities to arrest Dr Masood and present him before the court.
Comments (30)
I thought he earned lot of respect by exposing the looters and corruption,plus he was very close with PTI and IK as well.How come journalist of such repute can be part of this exercise??Really Shocking.....
This guy deserves what he is getting. Waiting for Amir Liqauat to be locked up.
Check out Dr. Shahid's tall claims and lies in his show!
All pro PTI anchors are like that!
@Sincere Pakistani because in Pakistan IK or PTI don’t have the whole system under their control. There are a lot of corrupt people who is always exposing and they all have friends in every aspect of the state. This struggle will take years if not decades.
A person who darely exposes corruptions of the ruling class and powerful ultimately faces such types of action to divert attention.He is facing corruption charges of Rs 38 millions and VIP class proved charges of more than 1000 times now standing in shape of loans of Rs 28,000,000,000,000.
First solve the important cases fully and finally which have been running around since years.
We hear such news on the daily basis. Next day they are home. Bail before arrest should be abolished from Pakistan. However, I’m sure he will be out on bail of 5 lakhs or so.
@Sincere Pakistani, No matter how close he is to PTI & Imran Khan, the law will take it's course. This is not the PML(N) or the PPP government where being close to someone will save you from punishment. NO sir, not anymore. If he is guilty he should be punished.
@Mann, Hamid Mir is the one I am waiting for.
Now you see it. Talking too much without thinking its consequences can get you in trouble. Time review what you said, if anything wrong, apologize for it, promise to be a good boy in future and hope for the best.
Never liked his presentations. Sixth sense was telling me he is a Fake. So here it is today.
How shameless this guy is? Why and how TV channel offer him to conduct programs? He lie throughout during Zainab murder investigation case, he misguided whole nation about fake account of murderer.
Ppl are after him because he is honest
I have yet to see closure to mega corruption cases
@Mann me too!
Every sector has its good and bad. Most doctors are very good, but then an increasing number are crooks and violent. So it is with journalists. Most of them are very decent and clean. But then an increasing number are crooks. In politics most are crooks out to make money. A few actually do believe in higher principles. But then in a country where even a peon charges for letting you into an office, this is to be expected.
Yes he will face the consequences of his mission against the big alligators. We should remind ourselves that most of the be govt officials are still filled with the well wishers of previous government people. Dr sahib is specially at fault by exposing the great games by external powers.
@M.Mudassir Siddiqui his zainab case lies prove he is a liar, Or, dont you read the news?
he is one of the honest and brave journalists but does not mean that he is above law. after investigation if its proven than make him pay or vice versa.
in Zainab case he step back because in deep interests of Pakistan see Haqeeqat TV on youtube. we must recognize our hero's and obviously our media is strongly against him because he expose information about their corruption as well.
salute you sir for your scarification for this country.
@Khan coming soon be patient dear!!
He will apply for bail in higher court, that’s why he leave. As regards the case let the court decide finally.
@M.Mudassir Siddiqui not only PPP but PMLN is also after him...Just wait and see...
@AntiCorruptionWorld what about the pro looters pmln and ppp anchors are like? Cannot imagine
This reminds me what happened to Aamir Liaquat's case? Conartist Aamir Liaquat should have been behind bars long long time ago.
Greatest conspiracy theorist of this century. He neither knows anything about medical science nor about journalism. He should be banned for life.
@M1 Jamal
"A person who darely exposes corruptions of the ruling class and powerful ultimately faces such types of action to divert attention."
There's a difference between exposing corrupt persons and making foolish claims to millions of viewers on a talk show without any evidence whatsoever. This man has made a career out of lying and whipping up fear. He insists on beginning his show with some poor woman speaking for about ten seconds, and then he spends half an hour talking back at her non-stop while she is only allowed to nod her head in agreement. He is an imbecile and I hope he never comes on TV again.
And in case you're wondering, I vote PTI.
Hasan
Once he was being lifted to the sky for being the first ever media person to have interviewed the former chief of the CIA. Now being rounded up for embezzlement of Government funds. What a climax!