Court rejects Shahid Masood's plea for pre-arrest bail in PTV corruption case

Mohammad ImranUpdated October 25, 2018

Dr Shahid Masood appears for a hearing at a court in this file photo. — White Star/File
A special court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday rejected an application for pre-arrest bail filed by Dr Shahid Masood in a case regarding his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million from state-run broadcaster Pakistan Television (PTV).

However, the former chairman of PTV had disappeared from court premises before he could be taken into custody.

According to the prosecution, Dr Masood had signed an agreement with a fake company to negotiate with the Pakistan Cricket Board for grant of rights to the PTV for coverage of cricket matches played in Pakistan. Because of the agreement, the PTV had to face heavy losses.

The Islamabad District Court had in June issued non-bailable warrants for Dr Masood's arrest following a request made by the FIA. He had subsequently appeared before the court and obtained interim bail.

However, Special Judge Central Kamran Basharat Mufti on Thursday rejected the anchorperson's application for confirmation of interim pre-arrest bail.

The judge instead directed the authorities to arrest Dr Masood and present him before the court.

Comments (30)

Sincere Pakistani
Oct 25, 2018 05:25pm

I thought he earned lot of respect by exposing the looters and corruption,plus he was very close with PTI and IK as well.How come journalist of such repute can be part of this exercise??Really Shocking.....

Recommend 0
Mann
Oct 25, 2018 05:30pm

This guy deserves what he is getting. Waiting for Amir Liqauat to be locked up.

Recommend 0
Harmony-2©
Oct 25, 2018 05:39pm

Check out Dr. Shahid's tall claims and lies in his show!

Recommend 0
Anti_Corruption_World
Oct 25, 2018 05:40pm

All pro PTI anchors are like that!

Recommend 0
Gaz
Oct 25, 2018 05:51pm

@Sincere Pakistani because in Pakistan IK or PTI don’t have the whole system under their control. There are a lot of corrupt people who is always exposing and they all have friends in every aspect of the state. This struggle will take years if not decades.

Recommend 0
M1 Jamal
Oct 25, 2018 05:59pm

A person who darely exposes corruptions of the ruling class and powerful ultimately faces such types of action to divert attention.He is facing corruption charges of Rs 38 millions and VIP class proved charges of more than 1000 times now standing in shape of loans of Rs 28,000,000,000,000.

Recommend 0
Irfan
Oct 25, 2018 06:00pm

First solve the important cases fully and finally which have been running around since years.

Recommend 0
Jalil Yousaf
Oct 25, 2018 06:02pm

We hear such news on the daily basis. Next day they are home. Bail before arrest should be abolished from Pakistan. However, I’m sure he will be out on bail of 5 lakhs or so.

Recommend 0
azam khan
Oct 25, 2018 06:03pm

@Sincere Pakistani, No matter how close he is to PTI & Imran Khan, the law will take it's course. This is not the PML(N) or the PPP government where being close to someone will save you from punishment. NO sir, not anymore. If he is guilty he should be punished.

Recommend 0
gullu Badsha
Oct 25, 2018 06:04pm

@Mann, Hamid Mir is the one I am waiting for.

Recommend 0
My Comments
Oct 25, 2018 06:11pm

Now you see it. Talking too much without thinking its consequences can get you in trouble. Time review what you said, if anything wrong, apologize for it, promise to be a good boy in future and hope for the best.

Recommend 0
Capt C M Khan
Oct 25, 2018 06:18pm

Never liked his presentations. Sixth sense was telling me he is a Fake. So here it is today.

Recommend 0
naji
Oct 25, 2018 06:27pm

How shameless this guy is? Why and how TV channel offer him to conduct programs? He lie throughout during Zainab murder investigation case, he misguided whole nation about fake account of murderer.

Recommend 0
M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Oct 25, 2018 06:28pm

Ppl are after him because he is honest

Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 25, 2018 06:29pm

I have yet to see closure to mega corruption cases

Recommend 0
Zahid
Oct 25, 2018 06:34pm

@Mann me too!

Recommend 0
Dr Saima Ahsan
Oct 25, 2018 06:42pm

Every sector has its good and bad. Most doctors are very good, but then an increasing number are crooks and violent. So it is with journalists. Most of them are very decent and clean. But then an increasing number are crooks. In politics most are crooks out to make money. A few actually do believe in higher principles. But then in a country where even a peon charges for letting you into an office, this is to be expected.

Recommend 0
Naveed
Oct 25, 2018 06:54pm

Yes he will face the consequences of his mission against the big alligators. We should remind ourselves that most of the be govt officials are still filled with the well wishers of previous government people. Dr sahib is specially at fault by exposing the great games by external powers.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Oct 25, 2018 06:58pm

@M.Mudassir Siddiqui his zainab case lies prove he is a liar, Or, dont you read the news?

Recommend 0
FAISAL IQBAL
Oct 25, 2018 06:59pm

he is one of the honest and brave journalists but does not mean that he is above law. after investigation if its proven than make him pay or vice versa.

Recommend 0
FAISAL IQBAL
Oct 25, 2018 07:01pm

in Zainab case he step back because in deep interests of Pakistan see Haqeeqat TV on youtube. we must recognize our hero's and obviously our media is strongly against him because he expose information about their corruption as well.

Recommend 0
FAISAL IQBAL
Oct 25, 2018 07:02pm

salute you sir for your scarification for this country.

Recommend 0
Nimbus
Oct 25, 2018 07:04pm

@Khan coming soon be patient dear!!

Recommend 0
Magnanimous approach
Oct 25, 2018 07:07pm

He will apply for bail in higher court, that’s why he leave. As regards the case let the court decide finally.

Recommend 0
Shib
Oct 25, 2018 07:12pm

@M.Mudassir Siddiqui not only PPP but PMLN is also after him...Just wait and see...

Recommend 0
Love Pakistan
Oct 25, 2018 07:16pm

@AntiCorruptionWorld what about the pro looters pmln and ppp anchors are like? Cannot imagine

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 25, 2018 07:28pm

This reminds me what happened to Aamir Liaquat's case? Conartist Aamir Liaquat should have been behind bars long long time ago.

Recommend 0
Uzair hashmi
Oct 25, 2018 07:29pm

Greatest conspiracy theorist of this century. He neither knows anything about medical science nor about journalism. He should be banned for life.

Recommend 0
Hasan
Oct 25, 2018 07:30pm

@M1 Jamal

"A person who darely exposes corruptions of the ruling class and powerful ultimately faces such types of action to divert attention."

There's a difference between exposing corrupt persons and making foolish claims to millions of viewers on a talk show without any evidence whatsoever. This man has made a career out of lying and whipping up fear. He insists on beginning his show with some poor woman speaking for about ten seconds, and then he spends half an hour talking back at her non-stop while she is only allowed to nod her head in agreement. He is an imbecile and I hope he never comes on TV again.

And in case you're wondering, I vote PTI.

Hasan

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 25, 2018 07:42pm

Once he was being lifted to the sky for being the first ever media person to have interviewed the former chief of the CIA. Now being rounded up for embezzlement of Government funds. What a climax!

Recommend 0

