Dr Shahid Masood flees as court rejects plea for pre-arrest bail in PTV corruption case

Mohammad ImranUpdated October 25, 2018

Dr Shahid Masood appears for a hearing at a court in this file photo. — White Star/File
A special court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday rejected an application for pre-arrest bail filed by Dr Shahid Masood in a case regarding his alleged involvement in embezzlement of Rs38 million. However, the former chairman of Pakistan Television left the court premises before he could be taken into custody.

According to the prosecution, Dr Masood had signed an agreement with a fake company to negotiate with the Pakistan Cricket Board for grant of rights to the PTV for coverage of matches played in Pakistan. Because of the agreement, the PTV had to face heavy losses.

The Islamabad District Court had in June issued non-bailable warrants for Dr Masood's arrest following a request of the FIA. He had subsequently appeared before the court and obtained an interim bail.

However, Special Judge Central Kamran Basharat Mufti on Thursday rejected the anchorperson's application for confirmation of his interim pre-arrest bail.

The judge directed the authorities to arrest Dr Masood and present him before the court.

Lawyer Shah Khawar presented arguments on behalf of Masood before the court. The former PTV chairman had left the court before the decision on his application was announced.

Comments (15)

Sincere Pakistani
Oct 25, 2018 05:25pm

I thought he earned lot of respect by exposing the looters and corruption,plus he was very close with PTI and IK as well.How come journalist of such repute can be part of this exercise??Really Shocking.....

Mann
Oct 25, 2018 05:30pm

This guy deserves what he is getting. Waiting for Amir Liqauat to be locked up.

Harmony-2©
Oct 25, 2018 05:39pm

Check out Dr. Shahid's tall claims and lies in his show!

Anti_Corruption_World
Oct 25, 2018 05:40pm

All pro PTI anchors are like that!

Gaz
Oct 25, 2018 05:51pm

@Sincere Pakistani because in Pakistan IK or PTI don’t have the whole system under their control. There are a lot of corrupt people who is always exposing and they all have friends in every aspect of the state. This struggle will take years if not decades.

M1 Jamal
Oct 25, 2018 05:59pm

A person who darely exposes corruptions of the ruling class and powerful ultimately faces such types of action to divert attention.He is facing corruption charges of Rs 38 millions and VIP class proved charges of more than 1000 times now standing in shape of loans of Rs 28,000,000,000,000.

Irfan
Oct 25, 2018 06:00pm

First solve the important cases fully and finally which have been running around since years.

Jalil Yousaf
Oct 25, 2018 06:02pm

We hear such news on the daily basis. Next day they are home. Bail before arrest should be abolished from Pakistan. However, I’m sure he will be out on bail of 5 lakhs or so.

azam khan
Oct 25, 2018 06:03pm

@Sincere Pakistani, No matter how close he is to PTI & Imran Khan, the law will take it's course. This is not the PML(N) or the PPP government where being close to someone will save you from punishment. NO sir, not anymore. If he is guilty he should be punished.

gullu Badsha
Oct 25, 2018 06:04pm

@Mann, Hamid Mir is the one I am waiting for.

My Comments
Oct 25, 2018 06:11pm

Now you see it. Talking too much without thinking its consequences can get you in trouble. Time review what you said, if anything wrong, apologize for it, promise to be a good boy in future and hope for the best.

Capt C M Khan
Oct 25, 2018 06:18pm

Never liked his presentations. Sixth sense was telling me he is a Fake. So here it is today.

naji
Oct 25, 2018 06:27pm

How shameless this guy is? Why and how TV channel offer him to conduct programs? He lie throughout during Zainab murder investigation case, he misguided whole nation about fake account of murderer.

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Oct 25, 2018 06:28pm

Ppl are after him because he is honest

Khan
Oct 25, 2018 06:29pm

I have yet to see closure to mega corruption cases

