Dr Shahid Masood flees as court rejects plea for pre-arrest bail in PTV corruption case

A special court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday rejected an application for pre-arrest bail filed by Dr Shahid Masood in a case regarding his alleged involvement in embezzlement of Rs38 million. However, the former chairman of Pakistan Television left the court premises before he could be taken into custody.

According to the prosecution, Dr Masood had signed an agreement with a fake company to negotiate with the Pakistan Cricket Board for grant of rights to the PTV for coverage of matches played in Pakistan. Because of the agreement, the PTV had to face heavy losses.

The Islamabad District Court had in June issued non-bailable warrants for Dr Masood's arrest following a request of the FIA. He had subsequently appeared before the court and obtained an interim bail.

Take a look: The dark side of news media

However, Special Judge Central Kamran Basharat Mufti on Thursday rejected the anchorperson's application for confirmation of his interim pre-arrest bail.

The judge directed the authorities to arrest Dr Masood and present him before the court.

Lawyer Shah Khawar presented arguments on behalf of Masood before the court. The former PTV chairman had left the court before the decision on his application was announced.