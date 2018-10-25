Afghan envoy complains PIA misplaced his luggage twice this week
October 25, 2018
Afghanistan's Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal on Thursday claimed that his luggage had been misplaced by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) twice this week as he travelled from Islamabad to Kabul.
Expressing his annoyance in a tweet, Zakhilwal said: "Second time in a row in a week my suitcase goes missing on Islamabad-Kabul PIA flight and then ends up in UK. Could it be just coincidental mismanagement?"
PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar said that a complaint has been lodged by the passenger and the matter is being investigated.
Comments (10)
Mr. Ambassador, I often travel through some of the top airlines, my luggage has been misplaced many times. It happens. Please don't assume everything to be negative!!
This happens and could happen with any and all airlines of the world.
In july 2018 I traveled from Hong Kong to christchurch with friends in Qantas airways and I got my luggage after three days so it happens sometimes there’s no need to make a big deal out of it
Yea lets see how good Afghan airlines is
Why r u travelling thru pia, better use pakistan's private airlines.
@BhaRAT 2 times in a week is too much
Why single out PIA? Unless you have choice of other top international carriers which fly to Kabul!? NOT!
My luggage has been lost by a number of Europea, MEastern and American air carriers over the years, So PIA is not unique with this problem. It can happen even with the best of them: Singapore Airline, Emirates, Lufthansa, Cathey Pacific, Qantars and Japan Airlines etc..
We still fly to kabul
First loss was due to PIA incompetence. The 2nd loss was due to your incompetence for flying PIA again.
All they do is CoMPLaint.. about everything about anything.