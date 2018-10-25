Afghan envoy complains PIA misplaced his luggage twice this week

Afghanistan's Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal on Thursday claimed that his luggage had been misplaced by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) twice this week as he travelled from Islamabad to Kabul.

Expressing his annoyance in a tweet, Zakhilwal said: "Second time in a row in a week my suitcase goes missing on Islamabad-Kabul PIA flight and then ends up in UK. Could it be just coincidental mismanagement?"

PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar said that a complaint has been lodged by the passenger and the matter is being investigated.