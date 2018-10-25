DAWN.COM

Afghan envoy complains PIA misplaced his luggage twice this week

Dawn.comOctober 25, 2018

Afghan Ambassador Dr Omar Zakhilwal on Thursday said that his luggage had gone missing on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Islamabad to Kabul for a second time this week. — File

Afghanistan's Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal on Thursday claimed that his luggage had been misplaced by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) twice this week as he travelled from Islamabad to Kabul.

Expressing his annoyance in a tweet, Zakhilwal said: "Second time in a row in a week my suitcase goes missing on Islamabad-Kabul PIA flight and then ends up in UK. Could it be just coincidental mismanagement?"

PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar said that a complaint has been lodged by the passenger and the matter is being investigated.

Anjum - KSA
Oct 25, 2018 05:23pm

Mr. Ambassador, I often travel through some of the top airlines, my luggage has been misplaced many times. It happens. Please don't assume everything to be negative!!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 25, 2018 05:23pm

This happens and could happen with any and all airlines of the world.

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Oct 25, 2018 05:29pm

In july 2018 I traveled from Hong Kong to christchurch with friends in Qantas airways and I got my luggage after three days so it happens sometimes there’s no need to make a big deal out of it

Recommend 0
Hamza
Oct 25, 2018 05:41pm

Yea lets see how good Afghan airlines is

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Oct 25, 2018 06:12pm

Why r u travelling thru pia, better use pakistan's private airlines.

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 25, 2018 06:19pm

@BhaRAT 2 times in a week is too much

Recommend 0
ABE
Oct 25, 2018 06:20pm

Why single out PIA? Unless you have choice of other top international carriers which fly to Kabul!? NOT!

My luggage has been lost by a number of Europea, MEastern and American air carriers over the years, So PIA is not unique with this problem. It can happen even with the best of them: Singapore Airline, Emirates, Lufthansa, Cathey Pacific, Qantars and Japan Airlines etc..

Recommend 0
Shahzad
Oct 25, 2018 06:21pm

We still fly to kabul

Recommend 0
ga
Oct 25, 2018 06:26pm

First loss was due to PIA incompetence. The 2nd loss was due to your incompetence for flying PIA again.

Recommend 0
Pak-uk
Oct 25, 2018 06:40pm

All they do is CoMPLaint.. about everything about anything.

Recommend 0

